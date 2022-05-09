Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    WBJEE 2022 Result to be Declared Soon, Know How to check WBJEE Results online via polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

    WBJEE 2022 Result: WBJEEB is all set to declare the WBJEE 2022 Result for the recently concluded engineering entrance examination. Check WBJEE Result 2022 online via the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

    Published On: May 9, 2022 18:06 IST
    WBJEE 2022 Result: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is all set to declare the WBJEE Result 2022 for the recently held entrance exam. While the exact date for the declaration of WBJEE 2022 Result is yet to be notified by the exam authority, many repots have hinted that the board might announce the results in the month of May 2022. Like previous sessions, the result for WBJEE 2022 exam will also be published digitally and made available to the candidates online via the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

    60000 Candidates Await Declaration of WBJEE 2022 Result

    The Joint Entrance Exam Board of West Bengal held the WBJEE 2022 exam on 30th April 2022. Tentative reports suggest that a total of 60,000 students have appeared for the state-level entrance exam and are expecting the WBJEE Result 2022 now. Following the conduct of the exam, the board had also released the provisional WBJEE 2022 Answer Key as well. The board had invited objections or challenges from candidates against the answer key and concluded that process as well. This means that the next step in the exam cycle would be declaration of WBJEE 2022 Result.

    WBJEE 2022 Expected Cut-off and Merit List

    Along with the declaration of WBJEE 2022 Result, the exam authority will also announce the expected cut-offs for the upcoming examination. The WBJEE Cut-Off will consist of minimum marks that would be required by candidate to qualify for admission to particular institution or college. On the basis of the WBJEE 2022 Cut-off scores, the colleges or institutes will release the WBJEE 2022 Merit List which will consist of names of shortlisted candidates for admission to the college. Every year, WBJEEB prepares two merit rank lists - General Merit Rank (GMR) and Pharmacy Merit Rank (PMR). Based on this, candidates can apply for eligible colleges and institutions.

    Also Read: WBJEE Answer Key 2022 Released, Objection Window Open till 8th May, Download at wbjeeb.nic.in

