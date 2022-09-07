WBJEE 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022 Released at wbjeeb.nic.in, Check Complete Schedule Here

WBJEE Counselling 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEE 2022 round 1 seat allotment result today, i.e on 7th September. Candidates will be able to check their WBJEE seat allotment result 2022 on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. They will have to log in with their roll number, password and security pin to check WBJEE round 1 seat allotment result.

The WBJEE allotment status will show the institute and course in which they have been allotted a seat. If satisfied, candidates will have to pay the seat acceptance fee of Rs. 5000 and report to the institution for admission after document verification from 7th to 12th September 2022.

WBJEE 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment 2022 Date

Events Dates WBJEE 1st round of seat allotment result 7th September 2022 WBJEE acceptance of seat date 7th to 12th September 2022 Payment of provisional admission fees and reporting to allotted institute for document verification 7th to 12th September 2022 2nd round of seat allotment result 15th September 2022 Acceptance of seat, payment of provisional admission fee under second round and reporting to the allotted institute for document verification process 15th to 19th September 2022

How To Check WBJEE 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022?

Candidates will be able to check the WBJEE 2022 round one seat allotment list via the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Those who will be allotted seats during the WBJEE 2022 seat allotment round 1 will have to pay the provisional admission fee and confirm their seats. However, to check the result of seat allotment of WBJEE, candidates will have to use the required credentials - roll number, password and security pin in the login window. Submit the same, the West Bengal JEE 2022 seat allotment round 1 result will be displayed on the screen. Now, download the list and make a copy of it for future reference.

What After the WBJEE 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022?

Following the first round of seat allotment of WBJEE, the candidates are required to pay the fees and complete the verification process commencing on 7th September and concluding by 6 pm on 12th September. Further, the round two WBJEE seat allotment results will be announced by 15th September. The payment process and reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission will continue from 19th September.

WBJEE Result 2022 Statistics

The WBJEE 2022 was held on 30th April in offline mode. The authorities announced WBJEE results on 17th June 2022. A total of 1.1 lakh candidates had registered for the entrance test out of which 81,393 candidates appeared. Notably, as many as 80,132 pupils managed to clear the test this year. The exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in West Bengal.