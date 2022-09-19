WBJEE 2022 Round 2 Counseling last date for Document Verification, Mop Up Round soon

WBJEE 2022 Round 2 Counselling: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will close the WBJEE 2022 Round 2 Counselling fee payment and reporting process today. Those students who have secured an allotment in round 2 of the WBJEE 2022 counselling procedure can complete the fee payment process and secure their admissions by 6 PM today.

Those students who have been allotted seats in the WBJEE round 2 allotment procedure are required to report to the allotted college for the document verification process and complete the admission procedure by paying the admission fee.

WBJEE 2022 Round 2 Allotment list was released on September 15, 2022. After the payment window for the admissions based on WBJEE Round 2 is completed, the choice filling for the Mop-Up round will commence.

As per the given schedule, candidates who were unable to secure an allotment in the first 2 rounds of counselling can complete the option entry for the mop-up round from September 21 to 23, 2022 while the Mop Up round seat allotment list will be released on September 27, 2022. Admissions for candidates based on the mop-up round allotment will be conducted from September 27 to 29, 2022.

WBJEE counselling for JEE Main students

Candidates who appeared and qualified the JEE Main entrance examinations and are interested in securing admission to the colleges in the state can register for admission to the engineering seats reserved for JEE Main students from September 29, 2022. The last date for students to complete the registrations is October 11, 2022, and Round 1 seat allotment will be released on October 14, 2022.

WBJEE JEE Main Schedule

WBJEE Counselling is conducted for the admissions o the undergraduate engineering programmes offered in the colleges of the state. Candidates who qualify the WBJEE Entrance exam are eligible to apply for the WBJEE counselling procedure. Also, those candidates who have qualified the JEE Main examinations are eligible to apply for admission to the seats reserved for the JEE Main students.

