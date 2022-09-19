    WBJEE 2022 Round 2 Counseling last date for Document Verification, Mop Up Round soon

    The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will close the WBJEE 2022 Round 2 Counselling fee payment and reporting process today. Students who have been allotted seats in the round 2 allotment process can complete the admission process until 6 PM today

    Updated: Sep 19, 2022 16:20 IST
    WBJEE 2022 Round 2 Counselling
    WBJEE 2022 Round 2 Counselling

    WBJEE 2022 Round 2 Counselling: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will close the WBJEE 2022 Round 2 Counselling fee payment and reporting process today. Those students who have secured an allotment in round 2 of the WBJEE 2022 counselling procedure can complete the fee payment process and secure their admissions by 6 PM today. 

    Those students who have been allotted seats in the WBJEE round 2 allotment procedure are required to report to the allotted college for the document verification process and complete the admission procedure by paying the admission fee.

    WBJEE 2022 Round 2 Allotment list was released on September 15, 2022. After the payment window for the admissions based on WBJEE Round 2 is completed, the choice filling for the Mop-Up round will commence. 

    As per the given schedule, candidates who were unable to secure an allotment in the first 2 rounds of counselling can complete the option entry for the mop-up round from September 21 to 23, 2022 while the Mop Up round seat allotment list will be released on September 27, 2022. Admissions for candidates based on the mop-up round allotment will be conducted from September 27 to 29, 2022. 

    WBJEE counselling for JEE Main students

    Candidates who appeared and qualified the JEE Main entrance examinations and are interested in securing admission to the colleges in the state can register for admission to the engineering seats reserved for JEE Main students from September 29, 2022. The last date for students to complete the registrations is October 11, 2022, and Round 1 seat allotment will be released on October 14, 2022. 

    WBJEE JEE Main Schedule

    WBJEE Counselling is conducted for the admissions o the undergraduate engineering programmes offered in the colleges of the state. Candidates who qualify the WBJEE Entrance exam are eligible to apply for the WBJEE counselling procedure. Also, those candidates who have qualified the JEE Main examinations are eligible to apply for admission to the seats reserved for the JEE Main students. 

    Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2022 Expected To Commence Soon at mcc.nic.in, Check List of Top Medical Colleges Here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification