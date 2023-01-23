WBJEE 2023: Application Correction Window to Close Tomorrow, Make Changes at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE 2023 Application Correction: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will close the WBJEE 2023 Application Correction Facility tomorrow. According to the schedule given, the WBJEE 2023 application correction window will close on January 24, 2023. Candidates who have completed the WBJEE 2023 application form and need to make changes in the WBJEE 2023 application form can visit the official website to make the necessary changes.

To make the changes in the WBJEE 2023 Application form, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the application id and password in the login link given. Students must make sure that they make all the necessary changes in the application form before submitting.

The WBJEE 2023 Application Correction window is available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can also make the changes in the WBJEE 2023 application form through the link available on the official website.

WBJEE 2023 Application Correction Direct Link - Click Here

How to make changes in WBJEE 2023 Applications

In order to make changes to the WBJEE 2023 application form, students are required to visit the official website and enter the WBJEE 2023 application login credentials in the link provided. Students can also follow the steps given here to make the necessary changes in the application form.

Step 1: Visit the WBJEEB official website

Step 2: Click on the WBJEE 2023 Application form

Step 3: Enter the Application ID and Password in the link given

Step 4: Make the necessary changes in the WBJEE 2023 application form

Step 5: Save the necessary changes and click on the final submission

WBJEE 2023 Exams will be conducted on April 30, 2023. According to the schedule, the WBJEE 2023 Admit Card will be available for download from April 20, 2023. The WBJEE 2023 exams will be conducted in two sessions. Session 1 will be held for Paper 1 (Mathematics) from 11:00 AM to 1.00 AM and Session 1 for Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

