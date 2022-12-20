West Bengal JEE 2023: Application Instructions, Examination Zone Released, Check at wbjee.ac.in

WBJEE 2023 Application Instructions: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released the instructions for the WBJEE 2023 Application process. Those interested in appearing for the WBJEE 2023 Entrance Examinations can visit the official website to check through the instructions given for the online application process.

The board is yet to announce the last date for the WBJEE 2023 Application process. Candidates before applying for the WBJEE 2023 exams must make sure that they read through the instructions for the application process before completing the registration and application process.

WBJEE 2023 Application Instructions

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has announced the instructions for the WBJEE 2023 Applications. Candidates appearing for the exams can check the application instructions and other details here.

The WBJEE 2023 online application form has to be submitted online mode only. Offline submission of the WBJEE 2023 applications will not be considered.

When registering for the WBJEE 2023 exams, candidates are required to enter a valid mobile number and email ID. All further communications regarding the WBJEE 2023 examinations will be done through the registered email id and mobile number given by the students.

When completing the WBJEE 2023 Registrations, candidates are required to enter details like the candidate's name, father’s name, mother’s name, gender, domicile, and date of birth.

It must be further noted that details entered during the registration process cannot be changed.

When filling out the WBJEE 2023 application form, candidates are required to upload scanned copies of photographs and signatures according to the instructions given.

The WBJEE 2023 application fee has to be submitted online mode.

WBJEE 2023 Exam Zone - Click Here

WBJEE 2023 Entrance Examinations will be conducted in offline mode on April 30, 2022. The exams will be conducted offline across the designated exam centres.

Also Read: TN Government: Namma School Foundation Scheme Launched by M K Stalin, Donation of Rs 5 Lakhs