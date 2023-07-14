WBJEE Counselling 2023 Update: Important Information Released for WBJEE And JEE Candidates

WBJEE Counselling 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has recently published a significant announcement concerning the WBJEE 2023 Counselling. This notice applies to candidates who have obtained ranks in both the WBJEE and JEE exams. To view the official notice, individuals are advised to visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

As per the official notification, a single counselling session will be held for WBJEE-2023 and JEE(Main)-2023 rank holders. The counselling will be for admission to institutes and courses as listed in the approved Seat Matrix from the Competent Authority. Any candidate who meets the eligibility criteria and has a rank (GMR/ PMR) in the common entrance examination (WBJEE-2023) or JEE(Main)-2023 can register for counselling.

WBJEE Counselling 2023 Notice PDF- Click Here (PDF file)

The counselling process will have three rounds: Allotment, Upgradation, and Mop-Up. Candidates must register for counselling in order to be considered for an allotment.

How to Register for WBJEE Counselling 2023?

Check out the below instructions to apply for counselling below:

Step 1: Visit the official site of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on WBJEE 2023 counselling registration 2023 link available

Step 3: Enter the login information and then submit.

Step 4: Now, fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

Step 5: Click on submit and save the confirmation page.

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

WBJEE Counselling 2023: All You Need to Know About the First Round Allotment

The allotment for the first round will be announced on a pre-determined date. Candidates will be able to check their allotment status by logging in. The allotment status will show the institute and course to which the candidate has been allotted a seat.

The candidate must pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs. 5000/- through online transactions (Net banking, Debit Card/ Credit Card/ UPI) and download the allotment letter. If the candidate does not pay the seat acceptance fee, their current allotment will be cancelled, and they will not be considered for seat allotment in the Upgradation Round.

