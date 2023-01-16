    WBJEE 2023: Registrations to close soon, Apply at wbjeeb.nic.in

    WBJEE 2023 registration window to close soon. Candidates eligible to apply for the entrance exam can complete the registration process through the link available here.

    Updated: Jan 16, 2023 12:01 IST
    WBJEE 2023 Registrations
    WBJEE 2023 Registrations

    WBJEE 2023 Registrations: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will close the Registration window for the WBJEE 2023 exams on January 20, 2023. Candidates yet to complete the registration princess for the WBJEE 2023 exams can visit the official website of WBJEEB to complete the registration and application process.

    WBJEE 2023 examinations are scheduled to be conducted on April 30, 2023. The exams will be held in two shifts. Shift 1 of the exam will be conducted from 11 AM to 1 Pm and Shift 2 will be conducted from 2 PM to 4 PM. 

    WBJEE 2023 Registration and Application link will be available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can also complete the WBJEE 2023 Registration and Application process through the direct link given here. 

    WBJEE 2023 Registration - Click Here

    WBJEE 2023 Exam Schedule

    Event Date
    WBJEE 2023 Registrations Commence December 23, 2022
    Last date to apply for WBJEE 2023 January 20, 2023
    WBJEE 2023 Exams  April 30, 2023

    How to Apply for WBJEE 2023

    The WBJEE 2023 Registration link is available on the official website of the board. To register candidates are required to enter all required details in the registration link given. Students can also follow the steps given here to complete the WBJEE 2023 Registration process.

    Step 1: Visit the WBJEE 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the WBJEE 2023 Registration link

    Step 3: Enter the details in the registration link

    Step 4: Login using the credentials required

    Step 5: Fill in the WBJEE 2023 application form

    Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

    Also Read: NEET UG 2023 Registration to Begin Soon, Check Required Documents Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories