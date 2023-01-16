WBJEE 2023: Registrations to close soon, Apply at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE 2023 Registrations: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will close the Registration window for the WBJEE 2023 exams on January 20, 2023. Candidates yet to complete the registration princess for the WBJEE 2023 exams can visit the official website of WBJEEB to complete the registration and application process.

WBJEE 2023 examinations are scheduled to be conducted on April 30, 2023. The exams will be held in two shifts. Shift 1 of the exam will be conducted from 11 AM to 1 Pm and Shift 2 will be conducted from 2 PM to 4 PM.

WBJEE 2023 Registration and Application link will be available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can also complete the WBJEE 2023 Registration and Application process through the direct link given here.

WBJEE 2023 Registration - Click Here

WBJEE 2023 Exam Schedule

Event Date WBJEE 2023 Registrations Commence December 23, 2022 Last date to apply for WBJEE 2023 January 20, 2023 WBJEE 2023 Exams April 30, 2023

How to Apply for WBJEE 2023

The WBJEE 2023 Registration link is available on the official website of the board. To register candidates are required to enter all required details in the registration link given. Students can also follow the steps given here to complete the WBJEE 2023 Registration process.

Step 1: Visit the WBJEE 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the WBJEE 2023 Registration link

Step 3: Enter the details in the registration link

Step 4: Login using the credentials required

Step 5: Fill in the WBJEE 2023 application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

