WBJEE 2026 Counselling Round 2 Registration Closes Tomorrow, Seat Allotment Result on July 21
WBJEE 2026 counselling round 2 registration and choice filling window to close tomorrow, July 17, 2026. Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on July 21 at wbjeeb.nic.in
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will close the window for candidates to register for round 2 of seat allotment tomorrow, July 17, 2026. Candidates participating in the second round of counselling can visit the official website to complete the registration process.
Candidates must make sure they enter the choices for the second round of counselling as per the revised seat matrix. The choices entered will be taken into consideration when preparing the allotment list based on the availability of seats, the rank scored by candidates and the category of allotment.
WBJEE 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on July 21, 2026. The link to check the allotment result will be available on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can enter their choices for allotment through the online link. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to complete the registration and choice filling process
WBJEE Counselling 2026 Round 2 Registration and Choice Filling - Click Here
WBJEE Counselling 2026 Round 2 Allotment Schedule: Important Dates
Candidates participating in the second round of WBJEE counselling can check the schedule for seat acceptance and reporting below.
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2nd round of registration and choice filling
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13.07.2026 to 17.07.2026
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2 nd round ofseat allotmentresult
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21.07.2026
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Payment of Seat acceptance fee (Fresh allottees) Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (Candidates must contact the Institute/visit their website to know their timings and detailed requirements for admission) Withdrawal by the candidates
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21.07.2026 to 23.07.2026
What After WBJEE 2026 Round 2 Counselling?
After the WBJEE 2026 round 2 counselling allotment is released, students allotted seats must report to the allotted colleges for the document verification and admission process. Candidates must complete the document verification and submit the seat acceptance fee in order to confirm their admissions. The last date for students to report to the allotted colleges is July 23, 2026
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.