WBJEE 2026 Counselling Round 2 Registration Closes Tomorrow, Seat Allotment Result on July 21

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will close the window for candidates to register for round 2 of seat allotment tomorrow, July 17, 2026. Candidates participating in the second round of counselling can visit the official website to complete the registration process.

Candidates must make sure they enter the choices for the second round of counselling as per the revised seat matrix. The choices entered will be taken into consideration when preparing the allotment list based on the availability of seats, the rank scored by candidates and the category of allotment.

WBJEE 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on July 21, 2026. The link to check the allotment result will be available on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can enter their choices for allotment through the online link. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to complete the registration and choice filling process