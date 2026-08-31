WBJEE 2026 Decentralised Counselling Dates OUT, Registration Begins September 2

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has announced the WBJEE 2026 decentralised counselling schedule on its official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee. The counselling will be held to fill the vacant seats at participating institutions. Registration for the first round will begin on September 2, 2026. The authorities will conduct two rounds of counselling for eligible candidates. Read the article to get more details.

WBJEE 2026 Decentralised Counselling Dates Out

Candidates can check the complete schedule for WBJEE decentralised dates 2026 in the table given below. Fresh registration and choice filling will be required for every round. During choice filling candidates cannot reorder their selected choices according to preference. Candidates should check the eligibility condition before completing registration.