WBJEE 2026 Decentralised Counselling Dates OUT, Registration Begins September 2
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has announced WBJEE 2026 decentralised counselling dates. Registration and choice filling begin September 2. Check the complete schedule, eligibility, seat allotment and admission details here.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has announced the WBJEE 2026 decentralised counselling schedule on its official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee. The counselling will be held to fill the vacant seats at participating institutions. Registration for the first round will begin on September 2, 2026. The authorities will conduct two rounds of counselling for eligible candidates. Read the article to get more details.
WBJEE 2026 Decentralised Counselling Dates Out
Candidates can check the complete schedule for WBJEE decentralised dates 2026 in the table given below. Fresh registration and choice filling will be required for every round. During choice filling candidates cannot reorder their selected choices according to preference. Candidates should check the eligibility condition before completing registration.
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WBJEE Counselling Events
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Important Dates
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Seat matrix publication
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August 31 2026
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Round 1 registration and choice filling
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September 2 to 4, 2026
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Round 1 seat allotment
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September 6, 2026
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Seat acceptance fee payment
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September 6 to 9, 2026
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Round 2 registration and choice filling
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September 10 to 12, 2026
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Round 2 seat allotment
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September 13, 2026
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Seat acceptance fee payment
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September 13 to 15, 2026
What is the Revised WBJEE Decentralised Counselling Eligibility?
As per the latest decision all WBJEE candidates can participate regardless of their current admission status. Candidates who have already taken admission through centralised online counselling can also participate in the decentralised counselling process. They will be allowed to seek an upgrade though this process. For decentralised counselling candidates can use their WBJEE score, JEE Mains score or Class 12 marks as applicable. The revised rule has been introduced after request from students and other stakeholders. The earlier notification has therefore been withdrawn. Candidates should check the latest official instructions before applying.
WBJEE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment
The WBJEE 2026 allotment result will be published on the counselling portal. Candidates who complete registration fee payment, choice filling and choice locking will be allotted a college and course based on merit eligibility seat rules and seat availability. The WBJEE 2026 Phase 1 allotment result will be released on the scheduled date. Candidates must log in to the counselling portal to check their WBJEE seat allotment status. The provisional admission receipt will be available after confirming one allotted college and course and paying the required seat acceptance fee.
Also Read:
West Bengal NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Allotment Result Today at wbmcc.nic.in, Steps to View Seat Allotment Status
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.