WBJEE 2026 Decentralised Counselling Postponed, Revised Schedule Soon at wbjeeb.nic.in

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WBJEE Decentralised counselling 2026 postponed due to revised eligibility criteria. Candidates interested in applying can visit the official website for updates. The revised schedule will be available at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE Decentralised Counselling 2026: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has postponed the WBJEE decentralised counselling process. As per the schedule released earlier, the application process was to commence today. Candidates eligible to participate in the Decentralised counselling process will be issued the revised schedule on the official website soon. As per the schedule released earlier, the WBJEE decentralised counselling registration was to commence on September 2, 2026. The Decentralised counselling process has been postponed due to a revision in the eligibility criteria. The official notification states that the conducting body has decided to permit the candidates who have already taken admission through the Centralised Online Counselling process of WBJEE 2026 to participate in the Common Online Decentralised Counselling process. Due to this, the online Decentralised Counselling Notification released earlier stands modified. A revised Online Decentralised Counselling regarding the counselling process will be available on the official website soon. Candidates willing to participate in the WBJEE Decentralised counselling 2026 are advised to keep visiting the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in for latest updates on the Decentralised counselling schedule.

WBJEE Decentralised Counselling 2026 Notification - Click Here WBJEE Decentralised Counselling 2026 is being conducted to fill vacant seats after the previous counselling rounds conducted. As per the notification released, two rounds of WBJEE Decentralised Counselling will be conducted. Candidates participating are required to register afresh and enter the choices in their order of preference for allotment. Candidates participating in the counselling round are required to submit the fee online while filling out the online application form. Who can Apply for WBJEE Decentralised Counselling? WBJEE Decentralised counselling 2026 schedule will be released online soon. Candidates who have cleared their WBJEE/ JEE Main examinations and scored the minimum marks required in the qualifying Class 12 examinations are eligible to apply for the WBJEE Decentralised counselling round. Candidates who have already secured admission into an institute can also participate in the decentralised counselling process as per the new notification issued. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates on the WBJEE Decentralised counselling 2026.