WBJEE 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out, Download Allotment Status at wbjeeb.nic.in
WBJEE 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result has been announced online today, July 21, 2026. Candidates allotted seats in the second round of counselling must report for document verification and fee payment.
WBJEE 2026 Round 2 Allotment: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released the Round 2 seat allotment result today for WBJEE. Candidates who have participated in the second round of counselling can visit the official website today to check the allotment result.
WBJEE 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result has been announced on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates who have secured a seat in the second round of counselling must visit the official website to download their allotment letter from their login. Students must then report to the colleges allotted for the final document verification, fee submission and admission process. The window for students to complete the WBJEE 2026 Round 2 seat acceptance fee payment (Fresh allottees), and to report to their allotted institutes for document verification and admission, is from July 21 to 23, 2026. Candidates who wish to withdraw can do so during this time as well.
WBJEE 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result - Click Here
Steps to Check WBJEE Round 2 Seat Allotment Result
The link for students to check the WBJEE 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result is available on the official website. Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the allotment status
Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEE
Step 2: Click on the Round 2 seat allotment result link
Step 3: Log in with the application number and password
Step 4: Check the allotment status
Step 5: Download the allotment letter for further reference
WBJEE Counselling 2026: Documents Required for Reporting
Candidates allotted seats in the second round of counselling for WBJEE must report to the allotted colleges for the admission and document verification process. Candidates allotted seats must have the originals and photocopies of the following documents with them for admission.
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Provisional Allotment Letter
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WBJEE Rank Card
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WBJEE Admit Card
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Class 10th Admit Card or Birth Certificate
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Valid Photo ID Proof (Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, or Passport)
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Class 10th and 12th Mark Sheets (including original Class 12 Pass Certificate)
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Domicile Certificate (Proforma A1, A2, or B)
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Category Certificate (SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B)
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Income Certificate (mandatory for TFW candidates)
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PwD Certificate
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4 to 6 recent passport-sized photographs
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Fee payment receipts
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.