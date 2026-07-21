WBJEE 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out, Download Allotment Status at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE 2026 Round 2 Allotment: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released the Round 2 seat allotment result today for WBJEE. Candidates who have participated in the second round of counselling can visit the official website today to check the allotment result.

WBJEE 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result has been announced on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates who have secured a seat in the second round of counselling must visit the official website to download their allotment letter from their login. Students must then report to the colleges allotted for the final document verification, fee submission and admission process. The window for students to complete the WBJEE 2026 Round 2 seat acceptance fee payment (Fresh allottees), and to report to their allotted institutes for document verification and admission, is from July 21 to 23, 2026. Candidates who wish to withdraw can do so during this time as well.