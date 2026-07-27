WBJEE 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment to be Announced Tomorrow; Check your allotment status at wbjeeb.nic.in
WBJEEB will issue the WBJEE 2026 Seat allotment result for round 3 tomorrow on its official website. Candidates will be able to visit the official website and check their allotment status online. Read the article to know further information.
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will officially announce the WBJEE 2026 Round 3 seat allotment results tomorrow i.e July 28, 2026. Candidates will be able to visit the official West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board website at wbjeeb.nic.in and check their allotment status online once the link is activated. Candidates must note seats will be given on basis of candidates rank, choice filled and seat availability. And the allotment cannot be modified. In order to confirm their admissions candidates will have to pay the WBJEE 2026 seat acceptance fee online. Read the article to know more details.
WBJEE Round 3 Seat Allotment 2026: Important Dates
Candidates must note the important dates given below and keep a track of it in order to not miss any important event.
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WBJEE Round 3 Seat Allotment Schedule 2026
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Event
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Dates
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Round 3 Registration and Choice Filling
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July 24, 2026 to July 26, 2026
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Seat Allotment Result Round 3
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July 28, 2026
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Seat Acceptance Fee and Institute Reporting
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July 28, 2026 to July 30, 2026
WBJEE Counselling 2026: Documents Required
Candidates must be ready with the list of documents given below while participating in the WBJEE Counselling.
- WBJEE Rank Card
- WBJEE Admit Card
- Provisional Seat Allotment Letter
- Birth Certificate
- Class 10th Marksheet and Certificate
- Class 12th Marksheet and Certificate
- Valid government issued ID such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID Passport or any other
- Recent Passport Size Coloured Photograph
- Category Certificate (if applicable)
- EWS Certificate (if applicable)
- PwD Certificate (if applicable)
- Income Certificate
- Domicile Certificate
- Medical Fitness Certificate
What After WBJEE Round 3 Seat Allotment ?
After the WBJEE Round 3 seat allotment result is announced candidates should log in to the counselling portal and check their allotted seat. If they are satisfied with the allotment they must complete the required admission steps within the given dates. This usually includes paying the admission fee, uploading the required document and report the allotted college for final admission. Candidates should carefully follow all instructions because missing any deadline may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat, Those who do not receive a seat must apply next year again and try to achieve a seat as per preference.
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.