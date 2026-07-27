WBJEE 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment to be Announced Tomorrow; Check your allotment status at wbjeeb.nic.in

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will officially announce the WBJEE 2026 Round 3 seat allotment results tomorrow i.e July 28, 2026. Candidates will be able to visit the official West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board website at wbjeeb.nic.in and check their allotment status online once the link is activated. Candidates must note seats will be given on basis of candidates rank, choice filled and seat availability. And the allotment cannot be modified. In order to confirm their admissions candidates will have to pay the WBJEE 2026 seat acceptance fee online. Read the article to know more details.

WBJEE Round 3 Seat Allotment 2026: Important Dates

Candidates must note the important dates given below and keep a track of it in order to not miss any important event.