WBJEE Admit Card 2022 Date (OUT): When, Where and How to Download Hall Ticket

WBJEE Admit Card 2022: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will be releasing the admit card for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 on 25th April. As per the notice released by WBJEEB, it has been mentioned that 'Downloadable admit cards will be available tentatively on and from April 25, 2022.'

Candidates appearing for the entrance exam can download the WBJEE hall ticket in online mode at wbjeeb.nic.in. They will be able to download the WBJEE admit card by using their application number and password. The details regarding the allotted exam centre and exam timings will be mentioned on the WBJEE admit card.

WBJEE 2022 Dates

Events Dates WBJEE Admit Card 25th April 2022 WBJEE Exam 30th April 2022

Where To Download WBJEE Admit Card 2022?

As per the notification released by the officials, the WBJEE examination will now be conducted on 30th April 2022 in an OMR-based mode. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on 23rd April. To write the exam, candidates will have to carry their WBJEE entrance exam admit card to the exam centre. They can download the same from the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Also, a direct link to download the hall ticket of WBJEE will be provided on this page.

How To Download WBJEE 2022 Admit Card?

The West Bengal JEE admit card will be available only in online mode at the official website. Candidates must note that no hard copy will be sent via post or any other mode. To download the WBJEE hall ticket, they can follow the steps provided below -

Step 1 - Go to the official website of WBJEEB - wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the WBJEE admit card link.

Step 3 - A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4 - Now, enter the required credentials and submit the same.

Step 5 - WBJEE admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6 - Download and save it for future references.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE)

The WBJEE is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate (UG) Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in Government and self-financed institutions and universities across West Bengal. The exam will consist of two papers: Paper 1 (Maths) from 11 am to 1 pm and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) from 2 to 4 pm. Candidates qualifying in WBJEE will be eligible to participate in the counselling process and take the admission process further.

