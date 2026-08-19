WBJEE ANM(R)&GNM Round 1 Allotment Result Today at wbjeeb.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here to Check Status
WBJEE 2026 ANM (R) and GNM first-round allotment results will be available on the official website soon. Candidates allotted seats must report to the colleges for admission with all required documents.
WBJEE ANM (R) and GNM Round 1 Allotment: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will announce the WBJEE ANM(R) and GNM Round 1 seat allotment result today, August 19, 2026. Candidates who have submitted their registration and application for the first round of counselling can check the allotment result through the link available on the official website.
Candidates allotted seats in the first round of counselling must make sure they report to the allotted colleges with all required documents. The self-reporting and admission process will be open from August 19 to 21, 2026. Candidates reporting also need to carry along with them originals and photocopies of all relevant documents.
WBJEE ANM(R) and GNM Round 1 Allotment Result - Click Here (Available Soon)
Steps to Check WBJEE ANM(R) and GNM Round 1 Allotment Result
WBJEE ANM(R) and GNM Round 1 allotment result will be available on the official website soon. Candidates can download their allotment result using their credentials. Follow the steps provided below to check the allotment status
Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEE
Step 2: Click on WBJEE Round 1 allotment result
Step 3: Log in with the application number and password
Step 4: Check the allotment result
Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference
What After Allotment Result is Out
The WBJEE ANM(R) and GNM First round allotment result link will be activated on the official website. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the first round of counselling can visit the official website to check the allotment result and download the allotment status. Candidates allotted seats in the first round can report to the allotted colleges with all required documents. Candidates must make sure they read through the instructions and carry all relevant documents with them when reporting to the colleges for admission.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.