WBJEE ANM(R) & GNM Round 2 Allotment 2026: Seat Allotment Result to Be Released Today, Check Details

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEE ANM(R) and GNM 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result today, August 26, 2026. Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling and completed registration and choice filling will be able to check their allotment status online.

The WBJEEB is conducting the counselling process for admission to two year Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised) and three year General Nursing & Midwifery (GNM) courses for 2026-27 academic session. The allotment is based on the candidate's merit ranks, choices submitted during counselling and availability of seats.

WBJEE ANM GNM Round 2 Allotment 2026: Result Date and Other Details