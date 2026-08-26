WBJEE ANM(R) & GNM Round 2 Allotment 2026: Seat Allotment Result to Be Released Today, Check Details
WBJEE ANM(R) & GNM Round 2 Allotment 2026 is scheduled to be released today, August 26. Check the result date, counselling schedule, seat acceptance fee, reporting details and next steps here.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEE ANM(R) and GNM 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result today, August 26, 2026. Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling and completed registration and choice filling will be able to check their allotment status online.
The WBJEEB is conducting the counselling process for admission to two year Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised) and three year General Nursing & Midwifery (GNM) courses for 2026-27 academic session. The allotment is based on the candidate's merit ranks, choices submitted during counselling and availability of seats.
WBJEE ANM GNM Round 2 Allotment 2026: Result Date and Other Details
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Particular
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Details
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Counselling Authority
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West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB)
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Course
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ANM(R) and GNM
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Academic Session
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2026-27
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Counselling Mode
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Online
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Round 2 Registration & Choice Filling
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August 22 to 24, 2026
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Choice Locking
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August 24, 2026
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Round 2 Seat Allotment Result
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August 26, 2026
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Seat Acceptance Fee/Reporting
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August 26 to 29, 2026
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Round 3 Registration & Choice Filling
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August 31 to September 1, 2026
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Round 3 Seat Allotment
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September 3, 2026
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Official Website
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wbjeeb.nic.in
WBJEE ANM(R) & GNM Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026: What to Check?
Once the result is released, candidates should check the following details carefully:
- Candidate’s Name and rank
- Allotted Course: ANM(R) &GNM
- Allotted college or institute
- Seat category
- Allotment status
- Seat acceptance fee details
- Reporting and admission dates
- Instructions for document verification
How to Check WBJEE ANM GNM Round 2 Allotment Result 2026?
- Visit the Official Website: wbjeeb.nic.in
- Open ANM(R) & GNM 2026 Session
- Click on the Round 2 seat allotment result or counselling link
- Enter the required login credentials
- Submit the details
- Round 2 seat allotment result will appear
- Check the allotted course and institute
- Download it for future reference
WBJEE ANM GNM Round 2 Counselling: What Happens After Seat Allotment?
Candidates who are allotted seats in Round 2 will need to complete the required seat acceptance fee payment and institute reporting within the specified period.
According to the counselling schedule, the seat acceptance and reporting window begins on August 26 and continues through August 29, 2026. Candidates should carry the required original documents and allotment letter while reporting to the allotted institute.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.