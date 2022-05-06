WBJEE Answer Key 2022 Released, Objection Window Open till 8th May, Download at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE Answer Key 2022 Released: With the WBJEE 2022 Exam concluded on 30th April, the WBJEE Board has now released the answer key for the same. West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 Answer Key has been released by the exam authority today - 6th May 2022. The WBJEE Answer Key 2022 is provisional and has been released by the board online on the official exam portal. Candidates can download WBJEE 2022 Answer Key online by logging onto the website - wbjeeb.nic.in and using their login credentials. Alternatively, a direct link to access the WBJEE Answer Key 2022 is also placed below as well:

Download WBJEE 2022 Answer Key - Direct Link (Available Now)

Objection Window Available till 8th May

With the WBJEE 2022 Answer Key Released today, the Joint Entrance Examination Board has also launched the objection window against the provisional answer key. Candidates who feel that any of the answers or details provided in the WBJEE Answer Key 2022 are incorrect or have any errors, can choose to raise a challenge or objection against the same. WBJEE 2022 Objection Window will be available from today until 8th May 2022 - at 11:59PM. Candidates should note that they will have to pay Rs 500/- per question as a fee to raise a challenge or objection against the published model WBJEE 2022 answer key. The fee charged to raise an objection is non-refundable and can be paid through digital payment modes - net banking/credit card/debit card.

How to use WBJEE 2022 Answer Key?

One of the key reasons for releasing the WBJEE Answer Key 2022 is to bring about transparency in the examination process. Using the preliminary answer key for WBJEE 2022 exam, candidates will be able to check and assess their performance and also estimate the tentative score that they might secure in the examination. Moreover, the WBJEE Answer Key 2022 also provides candidates with a chance to check if all the answers provided in it and against which their performance will be assessed, are correct or not. In case of any errors or discrepancies, candidates can raise objections against the same.

After the WBJEE 2022 Answer Key Objection window ends, the exam authority will consider all the challenges received and if any of them are found to be valid, they would be incorporated into the final version. Following this, WBJEE 2022 Final Answer Key will also be released by the board online on the official website.

Also Read: West Bengal Private Schools asked to suspend Offline Classes from 7th May due to Intense Heatwave, Get Details Here