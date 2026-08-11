WBJEE BPharm Round 1 Allotment Result Out, Download Allotment Status at wbjeeb.nic.in

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WBJEE BPharm Round 1 Allotment result 2026 has been released online. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can visit the official website to download their allotment status.

WBJEE BPharm Round 1 Allotment: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has announced the first round of seat allotment results for the BPharm programme today, August 11, 2026. Candidates who have participated in the WBJEE BPharm counselling process will be able to check their allotment status through the link on the official website. The WBJEE Bpharm round 1 seat allotment result is available at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates allotted seats in the first round of counselling must visit the official website to download their individual allotment letter and report to the colleges for document verification and admissions. Students can report for the fee payment and admission process from August 11 to 13, 2026. WBJEE BPharm Counselling 2026 Round 1 Allotment Direct Link - Click Here How to Download WBJEE BPharm Round 1 Allotment Status

The WBJEE Round 1 seat allotment result for the BPharm course is available on the official website. Candidates can download the allotment status through the login link provided Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEE Step 2: Click on the WBJEE BPharm Allotment Result Step 3: Login with the application number and password Step 4: Check the status of allotment Step 5: Download the allotment letter for further reference WBJEE BPharm Round 1 Allotment Result Out: What Next? After the release of the WBJEE BPharm Round 1 seat allotment result, candidates are required to first log in to their respective accounts and check their individual allotment status. Students satisfied with their allotment of college must download their allotment status through the link provided. After downloading the allotment status, students must keep their documents ready for the admission round. Students are required to report to the allotted colleges with the necessary documents and the admission fee. The admissions will be conducted from August 11 to 13, 2026.