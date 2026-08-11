WBJEE BPharm Round 1 Allotment Result Out, Download Allotment Status at wbjeeb.nic.in
WBJEE BPharm Round 1 Allotment result 2026 has been released online. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can visit the official website to download their allotment status.
WBJEE BPharm Round 1 Allotment: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has announced the first round of seat allotment results for the BPharm programme today, August 11, 2026. Candidates who have participated in the WBJEE BPharm counselling process will be able to check their allotment status through the link on the official website.
The WBJEE Bpharm round 1 seat allotment result is available at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates allotted seats in the first round of counselling must visit the official website to download their individual allotment letter and report to the colleges for document verification and admissions. Students can report for the fee payment and admission process from August 11 to 13, 2026.
WBJEE BPharm Counselling 2026 Round 1 Allotment Direct Link - Click Here
How to Download WBJEE BPharm Round 1 Allotment Status
The WBJEE Round 1 seat allotment result for the BPharm course is available on the official website. Candidates can download the allotment status through the login link provided
Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEE
Step 2: Click on the WBJEE BPharm Allotment Result
Step 3: Login with the application number and password
Step 4: Check the status of allotment
Step 5: Download the allotment letter for further reference
WBJEE BPharm Round 1 Allotment Result Out: What Next?
After the release of the WBJEE BPharm Round 1 seat allotment result, candidates are required to first log in to their respective accounts and check their individual allotment status. Students satisfied with their allotment of college must download their allotment status through the link provided. After downloading the allotment status, students must keep their documents ready for the admission round. Students are required to report to the allotted colleges with the necessary documents and the admission fee. The admissions will be conducted from August 11 to 13, 2026.
Documents Required for WBJEE BPharm Admission 2026
Candidates allotted seats in the first round of BPharm counselling are required to report to the colleges for admission. The following documents are required for the admission process.
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WBJEE Admit Card
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WBJEE Rank Card
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Seat Allotment Letter
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Fee Receipt
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Class 10 Mark Sheet
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Class 12 Mark Sheet
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Passing Certificates
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Photo ID Proof
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Photographs
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Domicile Certificate
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Caste/Category Certificate
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Income/TFW Certificate
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PwD Certificate
Also Read: TS ICET Round 1 Allotment Result Today, Check Allotment Status at tgicet.nic.in
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.