WBJEE Counselling 2022: Registration Process to End Today at wbjeeb.nic.in; Know List of Documents Needed Here

WBJEE Counselling 2022 Registration Ends: WBJEEB will formally conclude the WBJEE Counselling 2022 Registration Process today - 1st Sept 2022. As per the schedule released by the Board, the application process for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, WBJEE Counselling 2022 will conclude on Thursday. All students or candidates who are yet to complete the WBJEE 2022 Counselling Process are advised to register on the portal and submit the required information and documents to complete their registration process. As part of the registration process, candidates need to complete registration, fee payment and choice filling. To do so, candidates who have qualified in the entrance test need to visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Alternatively, a direct link to the registration page of WBJEE 2022 Counselling Process is also listed below using which the application process can be completed easily:

Register for WBJEE 2022 Counselling - Direct Link (Available Now)

Phase-wise Counselling Process

According to the official notification released by the Board, the WBJEE 2022 Counselling will be held in two phases. The Phase 1 of the WBJEE Counselling 2022 process will be for the candidates who have qualified the WBJEE 2022 Examination and are holding valid ranks for the same and are seeking admission to Engineering/Technology/ Pharmacy courses. On the other hand, candidates who want to join Architecture Course on the basis of JEE Main Rank 2022.

WBJEE 2022 Counselling - List of Documents Required

With the WBJEE 2022 Counselling starting soon, it is important for candidates to know the details and documents that they will have to produce as part of the counselling process. During counselling for seat allotment to preferred institute and courses, candidates will be required to produce following documents as part of the verification round:

WBJEE 2022 Provisional Allotment Letter

WBJEE 2022 Rank Card

Class 10 Admit Card / Marksheet as proof of Birth

Class 10 and Class 12 Marksheet / Passing Certificate

OCI Certificate

Domicile Certificate

Caste Certificate, if applicable

PwD Certificate, if applicable

TFW Certificate, if applicable

Candidates should note that they would be allotted seats to colleges on the basis of their preferences or choices for colleges and course that they have indicated during the registration process. The WBJEE 2022 1st Allotment List is expected to be released on 7th Sept 2022.

