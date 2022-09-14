WBJEE Counselling 2022 Round 2 Allotment Tomorrow, Check at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE 2022 Counselling: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will be announcing the WBJEE 2022 Counselling Round 2 Allotment result tomorrow - September 15, 2022. According to the schedule released, candidates who have registered for the seat allotment procedure under WBJEE 2022 can check the Round 2 allotment result on the website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

Round 1 of the WBJEE 2022 Counselling process commenced with the allotment result declared on September 7, 2022 following which students who were allotted seats could complete the admissions between September 7 to 12, 2022.

Candidates who are allotted seats in round 2 of WBJEE 2022 counselling are required to complete the fee payment and seat acceptance process between September 15 to 19, 2022.

Mop-Up Round

After the WBJEE 2022 Round 2 counselling is completed students will be provided with the facility of opting for Mop-Up round, payment of Mop-Up round fee, Choice filling from September 21 to 23, 2022. The Mop-Up round seat allotment result will be released on September 27, 2022 and students can complete the seat acceptance procedure between September 27 to 29, 2022.

WBJEEB recently released the counselling schedule for the WBJEE (JEE Main) candidates. According to this schedule the registration for WBJEE allotment for candidates who have appeared for JEE Main examinations can register for the counselling procedure from September 29, 2022.

