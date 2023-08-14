WBJEE Counselling 2023 Registration Begins for Mop Up Round, Apply at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE Counselling 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has begun the counselling registrations for the mop-up round. Interested candidates must apply for seat allotment on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in. They must note that the last date for registration is August 16, 2023. The authorities will not accept allocations after the deadline. The direct link to register and the steps to apply are mentioned in this article.

WBJEE Counselling 2023 results will be declared on the basis of preference filled, availability of seats, and rank secured in the exam. Candidates seeking admission to for admission into undergraduate (UG) courses in engineering, technology, pharmacy, and architecture in state-aided universities/university departments/self-financing universities/government colleges/ self-financing colleges/ institutions in the state can apply for counselling.

WBJEE Counselling 2023 Registration Click Here

How to Register for WBJEE Counselling 2023?

Follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link for mop-up round

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill in preferences, upload documents, and pay the fee

Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout

What After Release of WBJEE 2023 Mock Seat Allotment Result?

WBJEE 2023 mock seat allotment results for the mop-up round will be out on August 17, 2023. After the announcement of results, candidates can edit/modify their choices on August 19, 2023. Then, the provisional WBJEE seat allotment for the mop-up round will be declared on August 22.

Also Read: UP Btech Counselling 2023 Registration Extended, Check Last Date Here





