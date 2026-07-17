WBJEE Counselling 2026: Round 2 Choice Filling Ends Today at wbjeeb.nic.in; Allotment Result on July 21, Direct Link Here
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will close the counselling round 2 choice filling window today, July 17, 2026, with the Round 2 seat allotment result to be announced on July 21, 2026. Candidates will need to visit the official website to edit their preferences at wbjeeb.nic.in.
WBJEE Counselling 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will close the counselling round 2 choice filling window today, July 17, 2026. According to the schedule shared, the Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on July 21, 2026. The list will be made on the basis of the preferences shared by the candidates, eligibility, seat availability, and other criteria.
Candidates will need to visit the official website to edit their preferences at wbjeeb.nic.in. The counselling will allow admissions to undergraduate Engineering, Technology and Architecture courses in government, government-aided and private institutions across West Bengal.
WBJEE Counselling 2026: Round 2 Complete Schedule
Candidates will need to keep the following list of important dates in mind while working through the round 2 of WBJEE counselling 2026:
|Event
|Date(s)
|Round 2 registration and choice filling
|July 13 -17, 2026
|Round 2 seat allotment result
|July 21, 2026
|Seat acceptance fee payment (fresh allottees)
|July 21 - 23, 2026
|Document verification and admission at allotted institutes
|July 21 - 23, 2026
|Withdrawal by candidates
|During the reporting period as notified
How to fill preferences for WBJEE Counselling 2026 Round 2?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to fill their preferences for the round 2 of WBJEE Counselling 2026:
- Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in
- Click on the WBJEE exam from the tab
- Under the "Candidate Activity Board", click on the choice filling link
- Enter your WBJEE roll number and password, enter captcha to submit
- In the dashboard, select your preferred colleges and courses in order of preference
- Review your choices carefully and lock and submit
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - WBJEE Counselling 2026 Round 2 Choice Filling
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.