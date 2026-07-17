WBJEE Counselling 2026: Round 2 Choice Filling Ends Today at wbjeeb.nic.in; Allotment Result on July 21, Direct Link Here

WBJEE Counselling 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will close the counselling round 2 choice filling window today, July 17, 2026. According to the schedule shared, the Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on July 21, 2026. The list will be made on the basis of the preferences shared by the candidates, eligibility, seat availability, and other criteria.

Candidates will need to visit the official website to edit their preferences at wbjeeb.nic.in. The counselling will allow admissions to undergraduate Engineering, Technology and Architecture courses in government, government-aided and private institutions across West Bengal.

WBJEE Counselling 2026: Round 2 Complete Schedule

Candidates will need to keep the following list of important dates in mind while working through the round 2 of WBJEE counselling 2026: