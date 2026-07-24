WBJEE Counselling 2026: Round 3 Registration Begins at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Details, Link Here

WBJEE Counselling 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has begun the registrations for the round 3 of counselling today, July 24, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the counselling will need to visit the official website to register at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Applicants will require their application number and password to submit their preferred choices. The last date to register for the third round online is July 26, 2026. The seat allotment list will be released as per the ranks and preferences filled by the candidate and the seat availability.

How to register for WBJEE 2026 Counselling Round 3?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for WBJEE 2026 Counselling Round 3: