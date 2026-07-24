WBJEE Counselling 2026: Round 3 Registration Begins at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Details, Link Here
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has started the registrations for the round 3 of counselling today, July 24, 2026 on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. Applicants will require their application number and password to submit their preferred choices till July 26, 2026.
WBJEE Counselling 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has begun the registrations for the round 3 of counselling today, July 24, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the counselling will need to visit the official website to register at wbjeeb.nic.in.
Applicants will require their application number and password to submit their preferred choices. The last date to register for the third round online is July 26, 2026. The seat allotment list will be released as per the ranks and preferences filled by the candidate and the seat availability.
How to register for WBJEE 2026 Counselling Round 3?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for WBJEE 2026 Counselling Round 3:
- Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.
- Click on the link for ‘Round 3 Counselling Registration’.
- Enter your roll number and password to sign in.
- In the dashboard, candidates can update their personal details.
- Choose the courses and colleges in order of preference.
- Pay the online counselling fee.
- Carefully review the form to submit.
- Download the confirmation page for future reference.
DIRECT LINK - New Registration, Choice Filling/Modifications for Round 3
WBJEE Counselling 2026 Round 3: Important Dates
Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates related to Round 3 of WBJEE Counselling 2026:
|Events
|Dates
|Round 3 registration and choice filling
|July 24 - 26, 2026
|Round 3 Seat allotment
|July 28, 2026
|Payment of seat acceptance fee dates
|July 28 - 30, 2026
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.