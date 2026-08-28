WBJEE De-Centralised Counselling Notification Out; Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Process
WBJEE Decentralised counselling 2026 official notification has been released online. Candidates who wish to participate in the counselling process for remaining seats can check the details here.
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released the notification for the WBJEE 2026 decentralised counselling process. Eligible candidates can fill out the applications for vacant seats in participating institutions.
The complete schedule for the WBJEE Decentralised counselling 2026 will be issued by the board soon. Candidates are required to register and enter the choices as per the schedule provided. Allotment will be conducted based on the WBJEE and JEE Main rank and the Class 12 qualifying status.
WBJEE Decentralised Counselling Notification - Click Here
The Decentralised counselling is conducted for admissions to vacant seats after the earlier counselling process. Students eligible for the counselling are required to register for the decentralised counselling process online.
This will be the final opportunity for eligible candidates yet to secure an admission to the remaining vacant seats.
WBJEE Decentralised Counselling 2026 Eligibility Criteria and Categories
Candidates participating in the WBJEE Decentralised counselling process are required to check the eligibility criteria provided. The categories of eligibility for admission are given below.
(i) Category-I: WBJEE Rank holders domiciled in West Bengal, eligible for admission in reserved category seats offered by the Government/Private Engineering/Pharmacy Colleges and Universities/Institutions (including GKCIET, Malda).
(ii) Category-II: West Bengal domiciled candidates eligible based on WBJEE Rank only, eligible for admission to Government Engineering/Pharmacy Colleges/Universities (as per Government policy).
(iii) Category-III: WBJEE Rank holders not domiciled in West Bengal, eligible for admission to State Universities/University Departments including GKCIET, Malda (subject to applicable norms), and Private/Self-Financing Engineering/Pharmacy Institutions.
(iv) Category-IV: JEE(Main) Rank holders, eligible for admission to Institutes that offered JEE(Main) seats.
(v) Category-V: Candidates with percentage of marks in 10+2 examination as per AICTE Guidelines (as published in Information Bulletin of WBJEE-2026) will be eligible for admission to Private/Self-Financing Engineering/Technology and Pharmacy Institutions and such other institutions as may be permitted by the competent authority.
WBJEE Decentralised Counselling 2026 Application Process
The link for students to register for the WBJEE Decentralised Counselling process will be available on the official website shortly. Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEE
Step 2: Click on WBJEE Registration
Step 3: Enter all required details
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Submit the aplication fee
Step 6: Save and click on submit
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.