WBJEE De-Centralised Counselling Notification Out; Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Process

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released the notification for the WBJEE 2026 decentralised counselling process. Eligible candidates can fill out the applications for vacant seats in participating institutions.

The complete schedule for the WBJEE Decentralised counselling 2026 will be issued by the board soon. Candidates are required to register and enter the choices as per the schedule provided. Allotment will be conducted based on the WBJEE and JEE Main rank and the Class 12 qualifying status.

WBJEE Decentralised Counselling Notification - Click Here

The Decentralised counselling is conducted for admissions to vacant seats after the earlier counselling process. Students eligible for the counselling are required to register for the decentralised counselling process online.

This will be the final opportunity for eligible candidates yet to secure an admission to the remaining vacant seats.