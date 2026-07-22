WBJEE JECA 2026: OMR Response Sheets Released at wbjeeb.nic.in/jeca; Challenge Responses till July 24

WBJEE JECA 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the OMR response sheets online for the JECA 2026 exam today, July 22, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examinations will need to check their responses and download the sheets on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/jeca. Candidates can login and view their OMR and responses as are captured by the machines.

Official Notice: Notice regarding OMR Recorded Response of JECA 2026

How to check WB JECA 2026 OMR Response Sheets?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the WB JECA 2026 OMR Response Sheets online: