WBJEE JECA 2026: OMR Response Sheets Released at wbjeeb.nic.in/jeca; Challenge Responses till July 24
The WBJEEB has released the OMR response sheets online for the JECA 2026 exam today, July 22, 2026 on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/jeca. Candidates can login and view their OMR and responses.
WBJEE JECA 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the OMR response sheets online for the JECA 2026 exam today, July 22, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examinations will need to check their responses and download the sheets on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/jeca. Candidates can login and view their OMR and responses as are captured by the machines.
Official Notice: Notice regarding OMR Recorded Response of JECA 2026
How to check WB JECA 2026 OMR Response Sheets?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the WB JECA 2026 OMR Response Sheets online:
- Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/jeca
- Click on the ‘OMR Recorded Response – View & Challenge for JECA 2026’ under candidate activity board
- Enter your application number and password followed by the captcha to submit
- In the dashboard, click on the link for OMR response sheets
- Check your details and download the sheet for future reference
DIRECT LINK - OMR Recorded Response – View & Challenge for JECA 2026
WBJEE JECA 2026: Response Sheet Important Details
While checking the important on the JECA 2026 response sheets, candidates must keep the following points in mind:
- In case of category-I questions (where only one option is correct), the response is shown as A or B or C or D.
- In case of category-II questions (where one or more options are correct), the response is shown as a combination of the letter(s) chosen.
- Unattended questions are marked as "-". If multiple answers are given, the response is shown as "*".
Raise Objections Against JECA 2026 OMR Response Sheets
After downloading the JECA 2026 OMR Response Sheets, if any candidate is not satisfied with the captured response, they can claim and raise objections before July 24, 2026 till 11.59 PM for review. The claim is to be lodged in one session. The candidate will be required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of INR 500 per response to be reviewed through net banking/ debit card/ credit card. No claim will be reviewed if the fee payment is not successful. Candidate's question booklet number/OMR Sheet Number is/are also displayed.
If any candidate is not satisfied with the displayed information, he/she must inform WBJEEB by email to info@wbjeeb.in within the above date and time.
The Board will not entertain any challenge/request for correction after the above date and time. The claims will be carefully reviewed and the scores and ranks will be calculated based on the final reviewed responses. The Board's decision in this regard will be final and no further communication/ request/ appeal will be entertained.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.