WBJEE JENPAS UG Choice Filling Locking Close Tomorrow, Allotment Result On Sept 22

JENPAS UG Counselling 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will close the JENPAD UG counselling mop-up round choice filling and locking window tomorrow. September 20, 2023. Candidates must note that the choice filling and choice locking window opened on September 18, 2023. Candidates participating in the mop-up round counselling can visit the official website of WBJEEB to enter their choices for the mop-up round allotment.

The WBJEE JENPAS UG mop-up round counselling is being conducted for candidates who were unable to secure a seat in the previous counselling rounds. To be allotted seats in the mop-up round, candidates are required to visit the website and enter the choices for the allotment process.

WBJEE JENPAS 2023 mop-up round counselling choice filling and choice locking window is available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can also follow the direct link given here and the steps available below to complete the choice-filling and choice-locking process.

JENPAS UG Mop-Up Round Choice Filling

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEE JENPAS

Step 2: Click on the registration/choice filling for mop-up round link

Step 3: Login using the roll number and password

Step 4: Enter the choices in the order of preference for allotment

Step 5: Save the choices in the order of preference and click on the final submission link

The JENPAS UG mop-up round allotment result will be announced on September 22, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the allotment process can check the allotment result through the link given on the official website. Those allotted seats as per their preference can complete the admission process as per schedule.

Also Read: GATE 2024 Online Application Closes In 10 Days, Get Direct Link To Apply Here