WBJEE JENPAS UG Counselling 2023: Mop-Up Round Fee Payment And Choice Filling Begin Today, Check Schedule Here

JENPAS UG Counselling: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board will begin the fee payment and choice filling for JENPAS UG mop-up round today, September 18, 2023. Those candidates who were unable to secure a set in the previous allotments can visit the official website and apply for the mop-up round.

According to the given dates, the WBJEE JENPAS UG mop-up round registration window will remain open until September 20, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply for the mop-up round counselling must make sure that they complete the fee payment and choice filling within the given time.

WBJEE JENPAS UG mop-up round counselling choice filling and fee payment link will be available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Eligible candidates can also complete the choice filling and locking process through the link available here.

WBJEE JENPAS Choice Filling - Click Here

JENPAS UG 2023 Choice Filling Process

The link to enter choices for the JENPAS 2023 counselling choice-filling process will be available on the official website of WBJEE. Candidates can follow the steps given here to complete the choice filling and fee payment process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEE and click on the JENPAS UG Section

Step 2: Click on the mop-up round choice filling link

Step 3: Enter the choices in the order of preference for allotment

Step 4: Save the choices and click on submit

JENPAS 2023 Mop-Up RoundSchedule

Particulars Date Opting for mop-up round, payment of mop-up round fee and choice filling September 18 to 20, 2023 Choice filling including choice locking September 20, 2023 Mop-up round seat allotment result September 22, 2023 Payment of seat acceptance fee (fresh allottees) reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission September 22 to 25, 2023

Also Read: WB JELET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Today, Know How To Download Here