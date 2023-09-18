  1. Home
  2. News
  3. WBJEE JENPAS UG Counselling 2023: Mop-Up Round Fee Payment And Choice Filling Begin Today, Check Schedule Here

WBJEE JENPAS UG Counselling 2023: Mop-Up Round Fee Payment And Choice Filling Begin Today, Check Schedule Here

WBJEE JENPAS mop-up round counselling fee payment and choice filling window opens today. Candidates can enter the choices for the allotment process through the link given here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 18, 2023 13:16 IST
WBJEE JENPAS Counselling Mop-Up Round Choice Filling
WBJEE JENPAS Counselling Mop-Up Round Choice Filling

JENPAS UG Counselling: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board will begin the fee payment and choice filling for JENPAS UG mop-up round today, September 18, 2023. Those candidates who were unable to secure a set in the previous allotments can visit the official website and apply for the mop-up round. 

According to the given dates, the WBJEE JENPAS UG mop-up round registration window will remain open until September 20, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply for the mop-up round counselling must make sure that they complete the fee payment and choice filling within the given time.

WBJEE JENPAS UG mop-up round counselling choice filling and fee payment link will be available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Eligible candidates can also complete the choice filling and locking process through the link available here. 

WBJEE JENPAS Choice Filling - Click Here

JENPAS UG 2023 Choice Filling Process

The link to enter choices for the JENPAS 2023 counselling choice-filling process will be available on the official website of WBJEE. Candidates can follow the steps given here to complete the choice filling and fee payment process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEE and click on the JENPAS UG Section

Step 2: Click on the mop-up round choice filling link

Step 3: Enter the choices in the order of preference for allotment

Step 4: Save the choices and click on submit

JENPAS 2023 Mop-Up RoundSchedule

Particulars

Date

Opting for mop-up round, payment of mop-up round fee and choice filling

September 18 to 20, 2023

Choice filling including choice locking 

September 20, 2023

Mop-up round seat allotment result 

September 22, 2023

Payment of seat acceptance fee (fresh allottees) reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission

September 22 to 25, 2023

Also Read: WB JELET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Today, Know How To Download Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023