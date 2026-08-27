WBJEE JENPAS UG Round 3 Allotment Result 2026 OUT: Check Result Link, Steps and Reporting Dates
WBJEE JENPAS UG Round 3 allotment result 2026 has been released today, August 27. Check the result link, steps to download allotment letter, reporting dates and documents required.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB has released the JENPAS UG 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment result today, August 27, 2026. Candidates who registered for the third round of JENPAS UG Counselling and completed the choice filling process will be able to check their allotment status.
The JENPAS UG Counselling process is conducted for admission to undergraduate nursing, paramedical and allied sciences courses in participating institutions from all over the state. The Round 3 allotment will be prepared based on candidate’s merit ranks, choices entered during counselling, seat availability and applicable reservation rules.
JENPAS UG 2026 Round 3 Counselling Schedule
Candidates can check the important Round 3 counselling dates below:
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Event
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Date
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Round 3 Registration and Choice Filling
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August 24–25, 2026
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Round 3 Seat Allotment Result
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August 27, 2026
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Seat Acceptance Fee Payment and Reporting
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August 27–30, 2026
How to Check JENPAS UG Round 3 Allotment Result 2026?
- Visit the Official Website
- Go to the JENPAS UG Section
- Click on the link for JENPAS UG Counselling 2026 Round 3 Allotment
- Enter your respective roll number and password
- Enter the security PIN shown on the screen and click on submit
- The JENPAS UG Round 3 Seat Allotment will appear
- Check the allotted institute and course carefully
- Download it for future reference
JENPAS UG Round 3 Allotment Result 2026: Direct LINK
What After JENPAS UG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates who are allotted a seat in Round 3 must complete the required admissions formalities within the given timeline. Fresh allotted candidates have to pay the seat acceptance fee and report to the allotted institute for document verification and admission.
Candidates should contact their allotted institute or visit its official website to confirm reporting timings and any additional admission requirements. Candidates who fail to complete the payment, reporting or any document verification within the given timeline can affect the admission process.
JENPAS UG Round 3 Reporting: Documents Required
- JENPAS UG 2026 allotment letter
- JENPAS UG rank card
- Class 10 admit card or certificate as proof of date of birth
- Class 12 marksheet/certificate
- Domicile certificate, wherever applicable
- Category certificate, if applicable
- Medical fitness certificate
- Other documents specified by the allotted institute
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.