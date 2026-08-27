WBJEE JENPAS UG Round 3 Allotment Result 2026 OUT: Check Result Link, Steps and Reporting Dates

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB has released the JENPAS UG 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment result today, August 27, 2026. Candidates who registered for the third round of JENPAS UG Counselling and completed the choice filling process will be able to check their allotment status.

The JENPAS UG Counselling process is conducted for admission to undergraduate nursing, paramedical and allied sciences courses in participating institutions from all over the state. The Round 3 allotment will be prepared based on candidate’s merit ranks, choices entered during counselling, seat availability and applicable reservation rules.

JENPAS UG 2026 Round 3 Counselling Schedule

Candidates can check the important Round 3 counselling dates below: