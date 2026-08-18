WBJEE Pharmacy Counselling 2026 Round 2 Allotment Result Today at wbjeeb.nic.in, Reporting Until August 20

News

WBJEE will issue the round 2 seat allotment result for BPharm counselling today, August 18, 2026. Candidates can check their allotment status at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE Pharmacy Counselling 2026: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will release the round 2 seat allotment result for Pharmacy counselling today, August 18, 2026. Candidates who have participated in the WBJEE BPharm counselling process can visit the official website today to check their allotment status. WBJEE BPharm Counselling round 2 seat allotment result will be issued on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round must visit the official website to check their allotment status. Candidates satisfied with their allotment must report to the allotted institutions and complete the admission and certificate verification process. WBJEE BPharm Counselling 2026 Round 2 Allotment - Click Here (Available soon) How to Download WBJEE Pharmacy Round 2 Allotment Result?

The link for students to check the WBJEE Pharmacy Round 2 seat allotment result will be available on the official website soon. Candidates who have applied for the allotment round can follow the steps provided below to check the allotment status Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB Step 2: Click on Examinations and then click WBJEE Step 3: Click on Round 2 allotment result link Step 4: Login with the application number and password Step 5: Click on the allotment status link Step 6: Check allotment status and download the allotment letter Step 7: Save for further reference WBJEE Pharmacy Counselling 2026: Documents Required for Reporting Those allotted seats in the second round of counselling are required to report to the colleges for admissions with all necessary documents. The following documents are required for admission