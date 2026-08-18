WBJEE Pharmacy Counselling 2026 Round 2 Allotment Result Today at wbjeeb.nic.in, Reporting Until August 20
WBJEE will issue the round 2 seat allotment result for BPharm counselling today, August 18, 2026. Candidates can check their allotment status at wbjeeb.nic.in
WBJEE Pharmacy Counselling 2026: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will release the round 2 seat allotment result for Pharmacy counselling today, August 18, 2026. Candidates who have participated in the WBJEE BPharm counselling process can visit the official website today to check their allotment status.
WBJEE BPharm Counselling round 2 seat allotment result will be issued on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round must visit the official website to check their allotment status. Candidates satisfied with their allotment must report to the allotted institutions and complete the admission and certificate verification process.
WBJEE BPharm Counselling 2026 Round 2 Allotment - Click Here (Available soon)
How to Download WBJEE Pharmacy Round 2 Allotment Result?
The link for students to check the WBJEE Pharmacy Round 2 seat allotment result will be available on the official website soon. Candidates who have applied for the allotment round can follow the steps provided below to check the allotment status
Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB
Step 2: Click on Examinations and then click WBJEE
Step 3: Click on Round 2 allotment result link
Step 4: Login with the application number and password
Step 5: Click on the allotment status link
Step 6: Check allotment status and download the allotment letter
Step 7: Save for further reference
WBJEE Pharmacy Counselling 2026: Documents Required for Reporting
Those allotted seats in the second round of counselling are required to report to the colleges for admissions with all necessary documents. The following documents are required for admission
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WBJEE Admit Card
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WBJEE Rank Card
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Seat Allotment Letter
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Fee Receipt
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Class 10 Mark Sheet
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Class 12 Mark Sheet
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Passing Certificates
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Photo ID Proof
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Photographs
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Domicile Certificate
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Caste/Category Certificate
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Income/TFW Certificate
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PwD Certificate
Candidates reporting for the admission process must carry the originals and photocopies of all required documents. Admissions will be conducted based on the verified documents and fee submitted to confirm seats.
Also Read: NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling Extended; Choice Locking Open at mcc.nic.in
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.