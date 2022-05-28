WBJEE Result 2022 Date: OMR Sheet Objection Window Ends Today, Results Expected Soon at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE Result 2022 Date and Time: Moving one more step closer to the declaration of WBJEE 2022 Result, the Exam Authority is about to conclude the window to challenge OMR Sheets and Answer Key Today. As per the official timeline, the window to challenge or raise objections against WBJEE OMR Sheets and Answer Key will conclude on 28th May 2022 - Saturday. This would be final step for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB before it starts processing the answer sheets to compile the final WBJEE Result 2022 for the candidates. Once declared, the WBJEE 2022 Result will be available for checking for the candidates online via the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE OMR Sheet 2022 Objection Window Ends Today

As reported earlier, today is the last day for challenging or raising objections against the OMR Answer sheets or candidate response sheets released by the board for WBJEE 2022 exam. Candidates who feel that there is any error in the WBJEE Answer Key 2022 or the response sheet shared with them, can raise a challenge against the same online by logging onto the candidate portal of the website wbjeeb.nic.in. Based on the valid objections and challenges received from the board, the exam board will release the final answer key which will be used to check the answer sheets of the candidates and decide the final score.

WBJEE Result 2022 Expected Date

With the processing of the OMR Answer Sheets and the WBJEE 2022 Answer Key still going on, the Board has not notified any specific date for the declaration of WBJEE Result 2022. However, sources close to the exam authority have said that the WBJEE 2022 Result will be declared soon by the board, most likely in the first week of June 2022. In terms of date, students or candidates can look at the 5th June 2022 as the possible date for the declaration of WBJEE Result 2022. However, this is not the final data notified by the exam authority and is based on past years trends and inputs from the sources. Therefore, candidates should stay tuned to the official website or trusted education website jagranjosh.com to get latest news and updates about WBJEE 2022 Result Date.

