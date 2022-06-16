WBJEE Result 2022 Tomorrow: WBJEE Final Answer Key Released for Engineering Entrance Exam, Download at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE Result 2022 Tomorrow: With the WBJEE 2022 Result being declared tomorrow, the board has released the WBJEE Final Answer Key for the state-level entrance exam. West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) Result 2022 is scheduled to be declared at 2:30 PM in the afternoon. Candidates who have appeared for the engineering entrance exam can now download the final answer key for WBJEE 2022 from the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Alternatively, candidates can also click on the direct link placed below to download the WBJEE Answer Key 2022.

Download WBJEE Answer Key 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

WBJEE Result @ 2:30 PM, Scorecards from 4 PM onwards

With the final answer key out today, the next step in the engineering entrance exam cycle is the release of the WBJEE Result 2022. As per the details shared by the WBJEE Board, the result for the state-level exam will be released on 17th June 2022 in the afternoon hours. The link to check WBJEE Result 2022 is expected to be made live at 2:30 PM, following this, the WBJEE Scorecards will be available for download from 4 PM onwards. Candidates should note that the WBJEE Result 2022 will be available through the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in.

How to download WBJEE Answer Key 2022 online?

Like all other major events related to WBJEE Exam, the release of the final answer key has also been done online via the official exam portal. To access WBJEE Final Answer Key, candidates need to log onto the websites - wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in and scroll down to the latest news section. Under this head, you will find the link for '16 JUN FINAL Answer keys WBJEE-2022' and click on it. A PDF document will open on the screen containing WBJEE 2022 Final Answer Key. After checking the answer key on the screen, candidates can choose to download the same on their device for future reference. The final answer key for WBJEE 2022 released today is based on any valid challenges or objections raised by students against the provisional answer key during the earlier window.

