WBJEE Round 3 Seat Allotment 2026 Out: Check Direct Link To Download Here

WBJEE Round 3 Seat Allotment: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) Round 3 seat allotment has been issued online on July 28, 2026. Candidates who participated in the third round of the counselling process can check their allotment status on the official website.

To download the WBJEE 2026 round 3 allotment result, students are required to visit the official website and login with their JEE application number and roll number. Candidates allotted seats in the third round of counselling are required to report to the allotted colleges for admissions. Students reporting for admissions also need to submit their documents for the verification process. The last date for students to report to the colleges for admission is July 30, 2026.