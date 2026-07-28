WBJEE Round 3 Seat Allotment 2026 Out: Check Direct Link To Download Here
The WBJEE Round 3 seat allotment result was released on July 28, 2026, on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee. Candidates can download their seat allotment status using their WBJEE roll number and password.
WBJEE Round 3 Seat Allotment: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) Round 3 seat allotment has been issued online on July 28, 2026. Candidates who participated in the third round of the counselling process can check their allotment status on the official website.
To download the WBJEE 2026 round 3 allotment result, students are required to visit the official website and login with their JEE application number and roll number. Candidates allotted seats in the third round of counselling are required to report to the allotted colleges for admissions. Students reporting for admissions also need to submit their documents for the verification process. The last date for students to report to the colleges for admission is July 30, 2026.
How To Download WBJEE Round 3 Seat Allotment?
- Visit the official WBJEE website wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.
- On the homepage, click on “WBJEE Round 3 Seat Allotment 2026”.
- Enter your WBJEE roll number and password.
- Your seat allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save it for future reference.
WBJEE Round 3 Seat Allotment Direct Link
Details Mentioned On The WBJEE Round 3 Seat Allotment
- Allotted Institute Name
- Allotted Course / Branch
- Category of Allotment
- Opening and Closing Ranks
- Seat Status / Action Required
Documents Required For Verification
Candidates will be required to submit several documents as part of the verification process. These include Class 10 admit card / birth certificate, Class 10 and 12 marksheet and other documents like Domicile Certificate, Category Certificates may be required based on their applicability.
WBJEE Round 3 Important Dates
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Event
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Dates
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Round 3 Registration and Choice Filling
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July 24, 2026 to July 26, 2026
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Seat Allotment Result Round 3
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July 28, 2026
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Seat Acceptance Fee and Institute Reporting
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July 28, 2026 to July 30, 2026
Seat Acceptance Fees
Candidates will be required to pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs. 5,000, if they have been allotted a seat and are satisfied with it. They must pay the fees before July 30, alongside ensuring they report to college before the specified time.
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Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.