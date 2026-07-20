WBJEEB JENPAS UG Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Release Date, Merit List & Rank Card Direct Link
JENPAS UG 2026: WBJEEB will declare the JENPAS UG 2026 result and release official rank cards on wbjeeb.nic.in following the June 7 exam and July OMR challenges. Approximately 98,000 candidates competed for 4,320 seats across Nursing and Paramedical courses. Qualifying percentile is 50th for General/EWS and 40th for reserved categories.
JENPAS UG 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will shortly announce the result and also distribute the scorecards of JENPAS UG 2026 through its official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. As the entrance exam was held on June 7 and OMR answer key challenge period is over mid-July, evaluation work is going on in its final stages. Once the results are declared, candidates can check their respective rank cards through their application numbers, passwords, or date of births, and also with their security pins.
The scorecards will show individual scores and also the General Merit Rank (GMR) or BHA Merit Rank (BMR) which are required for getting admission in B.Sc Nursing, BPT, BMLT, BHA, and allied health courses in West Bengal. Approximately 98,000 candidates had applied for the entrance exam conducted on June 7, 2026, to get admission into 4,320 seats available in the programs of B.Sc Nursing, BPT, BMLT, BHA, and allied health science programmes in West Bengal.
How to check the JENPAS UG Result 2026?
To check the JENPAS UG Result 2026, follow the steps given below:
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Log on to the official website of the WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in from your desktop computer browser.
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Go to the JENPAS UG exam section that is present on the homepage.
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Choose the link that downloads the rank card and log in.
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Give your application number, date of birth, and security pin code in the required format.
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Press the Sign In button to see your scorecard and ranking.
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Print your provisional rank card.
JENPAS UG Result 2026: Key Highlights
Below mentioned are the key highlights of the JENPAS UG Result 2026:
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Parameter
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Details
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Exam Date
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June 7, 2026
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OMR Response Challenge Window
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July 9 – July 11, 2026
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Result Mode
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Online Rank Card (wbjeeb.nic.in)
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Merit Lists Generated
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GMR (Paper-I) & BMR (Paper-II for BHA)
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Qualifying Cutoff Percentile
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General/EWS: 50th Percentile | SC/ST/OBC: 40th Percentile
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Counselling Registration
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Tentatively August 2026
JENPAS UG Result 2026: Expected Marks vs Rank Analysis
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Score Range
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Expected Rank Range
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Admission Outlook
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105 – 115 Marks
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1 – 100
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Top Government Medical Colleges & B.Sc Nursing Seats
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95 – 104 Marks
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101 – 300
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Strong standing for premium B.Sc Nursing & BPT seats
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85 – 94 Marks
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301 – 700
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Competitive for government and semi-government institutes
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65 – 84 Marks
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701 – 2,500
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Eligible for semi-government and private paramedical programs
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.