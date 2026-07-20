WBJEEB JENPAS UG Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Release Date, Merit List & Rank Card Direct Link

JENPAS UG 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will shortly announce the result and also distribute the scorecards of JENPAS UG 2026 through its official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. As the entrance exam was held on June 7 and OMR answer key challenge period is over mid-July, evaluation work is going on in its final stages. Once the results are declared, candidates can check their respective rank cards through their application numbers, passwords, or date of births, and also with their security pins.

The scorecards will show individual scores and also the General Merit Rank (GMR) or BHA Merit Rank (BMR) which are required for getting admission in B.Sc Nursing, BPT, BMLT, BHA, and allied health courses in West Bengal. Approximately 98,000 candidates had applied for the entrance exam conducted on June 7, 2026, to get admission into 4,320 seats available in the programs of B.Sc Nursing, BPT, BMLT, BHA, and allied health science programmes in West Bengal.