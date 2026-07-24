WBJEEB JENPAS UG Result 2026 Released; Download Rank Card at wbjeeb.nic.in, Direct Link Here
WBJEEB JENPAS UG Result 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the JENPAS UG Result 2026 at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can log in with their application details to download rank cards containing section scores and General Merit Ranks (GMR). Qualified students must register for upcoming centralized online counseling and seat allotment.
WBJEEB JENPAS UG Result 2026: The Joint Entrance Examination Board (JEEB), West Bengal has finally announced the JENPAS UG Result 2026. Students who wrote the Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical, and Allied Sciences (Undergraduate) conducted on June 7, 2026, can now view/download their result card through the official website www.wbjeeb.nic.in. For obtaining the result, candidates have to go to the candidate login window, choose the examination stream of JENPAS-UG 2026 and provide their registered Application Number, Password (Date of Birth) and security PIN.
In the rank card available for downloading, there are many performance information like individual paper score, sectional marks, General Merit Rank (GMR), and category-wise ranks. Those students who secure a valid GMR in the exam will get the chance to take part in the coming centralized counseling/seat allotment process online for the admission into the various institutes of West Bengal. This entrance test is taken as an entry to the courses such as B.Sc. Nursing, Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT), Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science (BMLS), and Bachelor of Hospital Administration (BHA).
How To Check The JENPAS UG Result 2026?
To check the JENPAS UG Result 2026, follow the steps given below:
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Launch the web browser and enter the website address wbjeeb.nic.in.
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Click on the JENPAS (UG) option in the homepage of the website.
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Choose the option to download the Rank Card for JENPAS UG 2026.
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Provide your registration application number, DOB, and security pin number.
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Now click on the Sign In button and access your scorecard.
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Download the PDF file of your rank card.
JENPAS UG Result 2026: Details Mentioned
Upon downloading the rank card, verify that all details match your official documents:
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Candidate Name & Father's Name
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Application Number & Roll Number
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Gender & Category (SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS/PWD)
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Individual Paper Scores (Paper 1 / Paper 2)
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General Merit Rank (GMR) and Category Ranks
What’s Next?
After the announcement of JENPAS UG 2026 Result, eligible candidates have to undergo centralised web counselling. The WBJEEB is set to publish the seat matrix of the institutes and counselling dates on wbjeeb.nic.in. Interested candidates have to register themselves online, submit documents, and make their choices for courses like B.Sc. Nursing, BPT, and BMLS. In accordance with the GMR, choice, and seat availability, several rounds of seat allocation orders will be published.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.