WBJEEB JENPAS UG Result 2026 Released; Download Rank Card at wbjeeb.nic.in, Direct Link Here

WBJEEB JENPAS UG Result 2026: The Joint Entrance Examination Board (JEEB), West Bengal has finally announced the JENPAS UG Result 2026. Students who wrote the Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical, and Allied Sciences (Undergraduate) conducted on June 7, 2026, can now view/download their result card through the official website www.wbjeeb.nic.in. For obtaining the result, candidates have to go to the candidate login window, choose the examination stream of JENPAS-UG 2026 and provide their registered Application Number, Password (Date of Birth) and security PIN.

In the rank card available for downloading, there are many performance information like individual paper score, sectional marks, General Merit Rank (GMR), and category-wise ranks. Those students who secure a valid GMR in the exam will get the chance to take part in the coming centralized counseling/seat allotment process online for the admission into the various institutes of West Bengal. This entrance test is taken as an entry to the courses such as B.Sc. Nursing, Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT), Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science (BMLS), and Bachelor of Hospital Administration (BHA).