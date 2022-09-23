West Bengal NEET PG 2022 Counselling Begins at wbmcc.nic.in, Apply for WBMCC till 25 September

West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2022: As per the latest updates, West Bengal University of Health Services (WBUHS), Kolkata has started the West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2022 in online mode. Candidates who have qualified in the medical PG entrance exam can register for WB NEET PG counselling 2022 at wbmcc.nic.in. The last date to complete the West Bengal PG counselling registration 2022 is 25th September.

As per the information available, the WB PG NEET counselling is done for medical admission to the 50% state quota seats of MD/MS/MDS and postgraduate diploma courses offered by the institutes in the state. With West Bengal NEET PG counselling 2022, as many as 1671 Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), and PG Diploma seats will be filled in 26 medical colleges.

West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates

Events Dates Last date to register for WB NEET PG Counselling 25th September 2022 WB NEET PG Counselling Document verification 22nd to 26th September 2022 WB NEET PG Counselling Provisional merit list 26th September 2022 WB NEET PG Counselling Final merit list 27th September 2022 Choice filling 27th to 29th September 2022 (7 AM) WB NEET PG Counselling Seat allotment result 30th September 2022 (6 PM) Reporting at respective centres 11th to 14th October 2022

West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2022 Process

Only those candidates who have secured the cutoff marks in the NEET PG entrance exam are eligible to participate in the counselling round. As per reports, West Bengal NEET PG counselling will be conducted in two rounds. A mop-up round might be held only if any seats are left vacant after the second round of West Bengal NEET PG 2022 counselling.

Soon after the WB NEET PG counselling registration and document verification gets over, the authorities will release the merit list. All the shortlisted candidates in West Bengal NEET PG merit list 2022 will have to fill up their choice filling and lock it. Further, the authorities will release the WB NEET PG counselling seat allotment result 2022.

Those who have been allocated a seat in the West Bengal NEET PG/NEET MDS counselling and who wish to retain the seat must report to the respective colleges for confirmation of their admission.