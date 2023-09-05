West Bengal NEET PG 2023 Round 3 Registrations To Start From Sept 15, Check Complete Schedule Here

West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2023: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) will start the registrations for the West Bengal NEET PG round 3 counselling 2023 on September 15, in online mode. Once the registration process starts, interested candidates can fill out the registration form through the official website - wbmcc.nic.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date to register for the WB NEET PG round 3 counselling is September 16, 2023 (till 4 pm). The counselling committee will release the seat allotment result on September 26, 2023 after 4 pm. It is advisable for the candidates to read all the details available on the website carefully before submitting the registration form.

West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registrations - Direct Link (To be available soon)

West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2023 Dates

Medical aspirants can check the complete schedule of the

Events Dates Registrations for Round 3 starts September 15, 2023 Last date to register for WB NEET PG round 3 counselling September 16, 2023 (till 4pm) Online fee payment September 15 to 16, 2023 (midnight) After successful registration and fee payment, verification of candidates in the already designated college and time slot by the software September 18 to 19, 2023 (from 11 am to 4pm as per server time) Publication of list of successfully verified candidates and publication of seat matrix for round 3 September 20, 2023 after 2 pm Online choice filling and locking by the verified candidates September 20 to 22, 2023 Declaration of result September 26, 2023 after 4 pm Reporting and admission of allotted candidates to the allocated college September 27 to 29, 2023

How to register for WB NEET PG counselling 2023?

Aspirants can follow the steps given below to know how to register for the West Bengal NEET PG counselling for the academic year of 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website of WBMCC - wbmcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the PG medical tab available on the homepage

Step 3: After this, click on the direct link to register for WB NEET PG counselling

Step 4: Register using the details as asked

Step 5: Login using the newly generated details and fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload all the documents in the given format and make the online fee payment

Step 7: Go through the entire application form and download it for future use

Also Read: Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2023 Provisional Seat Allotment List for Round 2 Out, Get PDF Here

