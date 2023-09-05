  1. Home
West Bengal NEET PG 2023 Round 3 Registrations To Start From Sept 15, Check Complete Schedule Here

West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2023: WBMCC will start the registration process for the West Bengal NEET PG round 3 counselling 2023 on September 15 online. Once the registration process begins, candidates can register at wbmcc.nic.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Sep 5, 2023 17:45 IST
West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2023: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) will start the registrations for the West Bengal NEET PG round 3 counselling 2023 on September 15, in online mode. Once the registration process starts, interested candidates can fill out the registration form through the official website - wbmcc.nic.in. 

As per the given schedule, the last date to register for the WB NEET PG round 3 counselling is September 16, 2023 (till 4 pm). The counselling committee will release the seat allotment result on September 26, 2023 after 4 pm. It is advisable for the candidates to read all the details available on the website carefully before submitting the registration form. 

West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2023 Dates

Medical aspirants can check the complete schedule of the 

Events

Dates

Registrations for Round 3 starts

September 15, 2023

Last date to register for WB NEET PG round 3 counselling

September 16, 2023 (till 4pm)

Online fee payment

September 15 to 16, 2023 (midnight)

After successful registration and fee payment, verification of candidates in the already designated college and time slot by the software

September 18 to 19, 2023 (from 11 am to 4pm as per server time)

Publication of list of successfully verified candidates and publication of seat matrix for round 3

September 20, 2023 after 2 pm

Online choice filling and locking by the verified candidates

September 20  to 22, 2023

Declaration of result

September 26, 2023 after 4 pm

Reporting and admission of allotted candidates to the allocated college

September 27 to 29, 2023

How to register for WB NEET PG counselling 2023?

Aspirants can follow the steps given below to know how to register for the West Bengal NEET PG counselling for the academic year of 2023. 

Step 1: Go to the official website of WBMCC - wbmcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the PG medical tab available on the homepage

Step 3: After this, click on the direct link to register for WB NEET PG counselling

Step 4: Register using the details as asked

Step 5: Login using the newly generated details and fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload all the documents in the given format and make the online fee payment 

Step 7: Go through the entire application form and download it for future use

