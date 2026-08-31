West Bengal NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Allotment Result Today at wbmcc.nic.in, Steps to View Seat Allotment Status
WBMCC will announce the WB NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment results 2026 today on its official website. Candidates will be able to check it once the link is activated. Read the article below to know more details.
The West Bengal NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment results will be available by the West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) today i.e August 31, 2026. Candidates who participated in the counselling for State Quota MBBS and BDS seats in government and private medical and dental colleges can check and download their allotment results through the official website wbmcc.nic.in. The result is expected to be available after 4 PM.
The WB NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment is done based on the candidates NEET rank, college and course preferences submitted during the choice filling and reservation category. Candidates who are allotted a seat in Round 1 must download and take printout of their allotment letter.
After downloading the allotment letter, candidates must report physically to the allotted college within the specified schedule and complete the required admission formalities. Candidates are advised to keep their allotment letter and other necessary documents ready for the reporting process. Scroll the article to get more details.
Steps to check WB NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to view their seat allotment status online.
- Go to the official website at wbmcc.nic.in
- On the official portal find and click on UG Medical and Dental Counselling link
- A new window will open
- Enter your login details such as Application number and password and click on submit button
- WB NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be displayed on screen
- Check your seat allotment
- Download the WB NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result PDF and keep it safe for future use
Direct Link to check WB NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result PDF (Active Soon)
What After WB NEET Counselling 2026 NEET Counselling 2026 Round Round Result is Announced?
Candidates allotted MBBS or BDS seats in West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 must complete the admission process within the given deadline. They should first verify their allotted college, course, quota and category then download the allotment letter. Candidates must carry the required original documents and photocopies for verification and report physically to the allotted college by September 5, 2026 to complete admission formalities.
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.