West Bengal NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Allotment Result Today at wbmcc.nic.in, Steps to View Seat Allotment Status

The West Bengal NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment results will be available by the West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) today i.e August 31, 2026. Candidates who participated in the counselling for State Quota MBBS and BDS seats in government and private medical and dental colleges can check and download their allotment results through the official website wbmcc.nic.in. The result is expected to be available after 4 PM.

The WB NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment is done based on the candidates NEET rank, college and course preferences submitted during the choice filling and reservation category. Candidates who are allotted a seat in Round 1 must download and take printout of their allotment letter.

After downloading the allotment letter, candidates must report physically to the allotted college within the specified schedule and complete the required admission formalities. Candidates are advised to keep their allotment letter and other necessary documents ready for the reporting process. Scroll the article to get more details.