West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates Announced, Check WB NEET Counselling Complete Schedule Here

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates for Round 1
|
Events
|
Dates (Tentative)
|
Release of WB NEET UG Counselling Notice
|
21st October 2022 (Today)
|
West Bengal NEET UG Counselling Registration
|
22nd October 2022 (4 PM)
|
Last date to register
|
25th October 2022 (Midnight)
|
Verification of document
|
25th to 28th October 2022
|
Publication of WB NEET UG Counselling seat matrix
|
28th October 2022 (6 PM)
|
Provisional WB NEET Counselling merit list
|
28th October 2022 (6 PM)
|
Final West Bengal NEET UG merit list
|
29th October 2022
|
Online choice filling and locking
|
29th to 31st October 2022 (7 PM)
|
West Bengal NEET UG seat allotment result
|
1st November 2022 (6 PM)
|
Reporting at allotted institutes by candidates who are allotted seats in Round I
|
2nd, 3rd, 4th November 2022 (11 am to 4 pm)
How To Register for West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022?
- 1st Step - Go to the official website of West Bengal NEET - wbmcc.nic.in.
- 2nd Step - Click on UG Dental and Medical Counselling.
- 3rd Step - Now, enter the required credentials including NEET roll numbers and application numbers.
- 4th Step - Login and fill up the application form, upload specified documents and pay the registration fees.
- 5th Step - Go through the details and submit the form.
