West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates Announced, Check WB NEET Counselling Complete Schedule Here

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates (OUT): As per the recent updates, the West Bengal Director of Medical Education has announced the tentative dates for West Bengal NEET UG counselling 2022. Candidates who have qualified in the medical entrance exam will be eligible for West Bengal UG counselling registration at wbmcc.nic.in/ug.

As per the released schedule, the West Bengal NEET UG counselling registration will begin from tomorrow - 22nd October 2022. As per the information released, the West Bengal NEET UG 2022 counselling will be conducted for admission to 3,421 MBBS and 508 BDS seats in the state.

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates for Round 1

Events Dates (Tentative) Release of WB NEET UG Counselling Notice 21st October 2022 (Today) West Bengal NEET UG Counselling Registration 22nd October 2022 (4 PM) Last date to register 25th October 2022 (Midnight) Verification of document 25th to 28th October 2022 Publication of WB NEET UG Counselling seat matrix 28th October 2022 (6 PM) Provisional WB NEET Counselling merit list 28th October 2022 (6 PM) Final West Bengal NEET UG merit list 29th October 2022 Online choice filling and locking 29th to 31st October 2022 (7 PM) West Bengal NEET UG seat allotment result 1st November 2022 (6 PM) Reporting at allotted institutes by candidates who are allotted seats in Round I 2nd, 3rd, 4th November 2022 (11 am to 4 pm)

How To Register for West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022?

Only those candidates who qualified NEET UG 2022 can register for the state counselling for MBBS, BDS admission. To participate in the counselling for West Bengal NEET 2022, candidates must visit the official website. Those willing to participate must go through the steps to know how to register -

1st Step - Go to the official website of West Bengal NEET - wbmcc.nic.in.

2nd Step - Click on UG Dental and Medical Counselling.

3rd Step - Now, enter the required credentials including NEET roll numbers and application numbers.

4th Step - Login and fill up the application form, upload specified documents and pay the registration fees.

5th Step - Go through the details and submit the form.

Also Read: NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Final Result Today, Check at mcc.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here