    West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates Announced, Check WB NEET Counselling Complete Schedule Here

    West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates (OUT): The officials have released the WB NEET UG counselling dates at wbmcc.nic.in. As per the dates released, the West Bengal NEET UG counselling will commence from tomorrow 22nd Oct 2022. Check details here 

    Updated: Oct 21, 2022 12:05 IST
    West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates Announced
    West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates (OUT): As per the recent updates, the West Bengal Director of Medical Education has announced the tentative dates for West Bengal NEET UG counselling  2022. Candidates who have qualified in the medical entrance exam will be eligible for West Bengal UG counselling registration at wbmcc.nic.in/ug. 
     
    As per the released schedule, the West Bengal NEET UG counselling registration will begin from tomorrow - 22nd October 2022. As per the information released, the West Bengal NEET UG 2022 counselling will be conducted for admission to 3,421 MBBS and 508 BDS seats in the state. 

    West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates for Round 1 

    Events

    Dates (Tentative)

    Release of WB NEET UG Counselling Notice

    21st October 2022 (Today)

    West Bengal NEET UG Counselling Registration

    22nd October 2022 (4 PM)

    Last date to register

    25th October 2022 (Midnight) 

    Verification of document

    25th to 28th October 2022 

    Publication of WB NEET UG Counselling seat matrix

    28th October 2022 (6 PM) 

    Provisional WB NEET Counselling merit list

    28th October 2022 (6 PM) 

    Final West Bengal NEET UG merit list

    29th October 2022

    Online choice filling and locking

    29th to 31st October 2022 (7 PM)

    West Bengal NEET UG seat allotment result

    1st November 2022 (6 PM) 

    Reporting at allotted institutes by candidates who are allotted seats in Round I

    2nd, 3rd, 4th November 2022 (11 am to 4 pm)
     

    How To Register for West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022?

    Only those candidates who qualified NEET UG 2022 can register for the state counselling for MBBS, BDS admission. To participate in the counselling for West Bengal NEET 2022, candidates must visit the official website. Those willing to participate must go through the steps to know how to register - 
     
    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of West Bengal NEET - wbmcc.nic.in.
    • 2nd Step - Click on UG Dental and Medical Counselling.
    • 3rd Step - Now, enter the required credentials including NEET roll numbers and application numbers.
    • 4th Step - Login and fill up the application form, upload specified documents and pay the registration fees.
    • 5th Step - Go through the details and submit the form. 

