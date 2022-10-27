West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022 Provisional List To Release Tomorrow, Check at wbmcc.nic.in

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) will release the West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 provisional list for round 1 tomorrow on 28th October. Candidates will be able to check the West Bengal NEET UG counselling provisional list 2022 after 6 PM. All the candidates who have registered can check the WB NEET UG provisional list at - wbmcc.nic.in.

Along with the West Bengal NEET UG provisional list, the seat matrix and college information for round 1 will also be released tomorrow on the official website. As per the schedule, the WB NEET UG counselling final merit list 2022 will be released on 29th October.

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates

Events Dates Provisional WB NEET Counselling merit list 28th October 2022 (After 6 PM) Publication of WB NEET UG Counselling seat matrix 28th October 2022 (6 PM) Final West Bengal NEET UG merit list 29th October 2022 Online choice filling and locking 29th to 31st October 2022 (7 PM) West Bengal NEET UG seat allotment result 1st November 2022 (6 PM) Reporting at allotted institutes by candidates who are allotted seats in Round I 2nd, 3rd, 4th November 2022 (11 am to 4 pm)

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022 Choice Filling and Locking Process

As per the updates, the online choice-filling and locking process by the verified candidates will begin from 29th October at 2 PM. The officials will release of WB NEET UG round 1 provisional allotment result after choice filling and choice locking is on 1st November after 6 pm. Candidates can report and complete the admission process at the allotted colleges along with the required documents after physical document verification that will be held from 2nd to 4th November 2022.

