West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations To Begin on July 25, Check Round 1 Schedule Here

WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Department of Health and Family Welfare (DHFW), Kolkata will start the registration process for West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling tomorrow: July 25, 2023, at 11 am, in online mode. Once the registration starts, eligible and interested candidates can register themselves by filling out the counselling registration form through the official website - wbmcc.nic.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date to submit the NEET UG counselling registration form is July 28, 2023, till 4 pm. Candidates can submit the prescribed registration fees by July 28, 2023, as per server time. They need to upload the relevant documents such as NEET admit card, NEET scorecard etc, at the time of registration.

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling Registrations 2023 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Schedule

Candidates can check the dates related to the WB NEET counselling process in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Registrations for NEET UG counselling commence July 25, 2023 (from 11 am) Last date to submit the counselling registration form July 28, 2023 (as per server time) Online fee payment July 25, 2023 (from 11 am) to July 28, 2023 (till midnight) After successful registration and fee payment, verification of candidates in the already designated college and time slot by the software July 27 to 31, 2023 (from 11 am to 4 pm as per server time) Publication of list of successfully verified candidates and publication of seat matrix for round 1 August 1, 2023 (after 12 pm) Publication of result August 5, 2023 (after 4 pm) Reporting and admission of allotted candidates to the allotted institute August 7, 8 and 9, 2023 (from 11 am to 4 pm as per server time)

Check the information brochure here

How to register for WB NEET UG counselling 2023 online?

Medical aspirants can follow the steps given below to know how to register for the West Bengal NEET counselling for the academic year of 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBMCC - wbmcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the UG medical tab available on the homepage

Step 3: After this, click on the direct link to register for WB NEET UG counselling

Step 4: Register yourself using the necessary details as asked

Step 5: Login using the newly created details and fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload all the required documents in the given format and make the payment of the registration fee

Step 7: Go through the entire application form and download it for future use

