West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Extended Till Further Notice; Check How to Apply
West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2026 registration has been extended till further notice. Check the latest update, eligibility, application process and documents required here.
The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee, WBMCC has extended the West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Date. Candidates who have not yet registered themselves for the state counselling can now complete the registration process through the official website. The registration process of WB NEET UG 2026 started on August 13, 2026.
According to the latest update, the registration date has been extended and it provided an additional timeline to the candidates who are seeking admission in MBBS and BDS Programmes. WBMCC conducts counselling for state quota seats in government medical and dental colleges, along with applicable seats in private institutions.
West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2026: How to Apply
- Visit the official website: wbmcc.nic.in
- Click on the link for West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration
- Select New Registration
- Enter the required personal, academic and NEET-related details
- Select the applicable domicile type: A1, A2 or B
- Complete the application form carefully
- Pay the online counselling application fee
- Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference
Documents Required for West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2026
- NEET UG 2026 admit card
- Recent passport-size photographs
- Class 10 marksheet/certificate
- Class 12 marksheet/certificate
- NEET result/scorecard
- Valid photo ID proof
- Domicile certificate, wherever applicable
- Caste/category certificate, if applicable
- Migration certificate
- Medical certificate
- Final verification slip generated after document verification
West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2026: What Happens After Registration?
After registration, eligible candidates have to complete the subsequent counselling activities as per the schedule released by WBMCC. These may include document verification, choice filling and locking, merit list publication, seat allotment and reporting at the allotted institute.
Candidates should regularly check the official WBMCC portal for updates because counselling dates and subsequent admission activities may be revised by the authority.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.