West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Extended Till Further Notice; Check How to Apply

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee, WBMCC has extended the West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Date. Candidates who have not yet registered themselves for the state counselling can now complete the registration process through the official website. The registration process of WB NEET UG 2026 started on August 13, 2026.

According to the latest update, the registration date has been extended and it provided an additional timeline to the candidates who are seeking admission in MBBS and BDS Programmes. WBMCC conducts counselling for state quota seats in government medical and dental colleges, along with applicable seats in private institutions.

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2026: How to Apply