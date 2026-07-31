West Bengal Schools to Get New Syllabus Under NEP 2020 from 2028; Revisions Begin Next Year

West Bengal State Education Minister, Dipak Barman announced that state schools will now follow the revised syllabus from primary to higher secondary classes to align with the National Education Policy, NEP 2020. The newly introduced syllabus-cum-curriculum committee by the school education department to review the current curriculum. Barman explained, this initiative holds a long-term vision of modernising school education, with the panel scheduled to review books for the 2027 session and target the introduction of the updated NEP aligned syllabus in 2028. The state will make final decisions based on the reviews submitted by the committee.

Additionally, the department has signed a MoU with the National Institute of Open Schooling, NIOS, to work in identifying, enrolling, and certifying eligible out-of-school children at secondary and higher secondary levels. This collaboration allows the registered students to learn at their own pace and appear for exams from any part of the country within a given five-year timeframe.