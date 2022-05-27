West Bengal set to pass bill making CM and not the Governor as the Chancellor of State-run universities

WB State Universites: The West Bengal State Government has decided to introduce a bill which will change the Chancellor of state-run universities. The state cabinet recently gave its permission to introduce a bill which could make the Chief Minister, the chancellor of the state run universities.

The Governor is currently the Chancellor of all the state universities but with the proposal to bring the bill, West Bengal could soon replace the Governor and have the Chief Minister as the Chancellor.

According to reports, West Bengal CM stated that they have taken a decision that all the state-run universities will have the CM and not the Governor as the Chancellor. This will be taken to the assembly for the Act to be Amended.

The duties of the Chancellor of a university includes decision making, appointing Vice Chancellors, along with other duties.

Today we have taken a decision that all state-run universities will have the CM - and not Governor - as the Chancellor. This will be taken to the Assembly for the Act to be amended: West Bengal Minister Bratya Basu



In order to make the CM the Chancellor of State Universities, authorities are expected to take the bill to the Assembly soon and if passed, the same will bring amendments to the current law which appoints the Governor as the Chancellor of the state universities.

Recently the West Bengal state government also decided to aid the Ukraine returned students allowing them to continue their courses in the state universities.

