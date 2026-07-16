West Bengal Starts Audit of Private Colleges to Check Teaching Attendance and Quality

The West Bengal Higher Education department has formed special teams to inspect private colleges across the state. These teams will visit the BEd college, primary teachers training institute and degree colleges. The main aim is to check if students are getting proper education after paying high admission fees and semester fees. Officials want to see if these institutes are running regular classes and maintaining proper attendance records. The move is important because many private colleges have grown quickly and the government now wants to check if they are serving students honestly. Read the article to know more details.

What the Inspection Team will Check

During the visits officials will look at the classroom teaching student enrollment and daily attendance. They will inspect biometric entry systems where these are available. If a college still uses manual attendance then the teams will match the attendance records with the total number of students enrolled in each course. They will also check CCTV footage to confirm whether regular classes are taking place now and how many students attend on average each day.