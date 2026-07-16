West Bengal Starts Audit of Private Colleges to Check Teaching Attendance and Quality
West Bengal has formed inspection teams to check private colleges on teaching student enrolment and overall quality before renewing their NOCs. Read the article to get further details.
The West Bengal Higher Education department has formed special teams to inspect private colleges across the state. These teams will visit the BEd college, primary teachers training institute and degree colleges. The main aim is to check if students are getting proper education after paying high admission fees and semester fees. Officials want to see if these institutes are running regular classes and maintaining proper attendance records. The move is important because many private colleges have grown quickly and the government now wants to check if they are serving students honestly. Read the article to know more details.
What the Inspection Team will Check
During the visits officials will look at the classroom teaching student enrollment and daily attendance. They will inspect biometric entry systems where these are available. If a college still uses manual attendance then the teams will match the attendance records with the total number of students enrolled in each course. They will also check CCTV footage to confirm whether regular classes are taking place now and how many students attend on average each day.
A senior department official said that in the past inspections were mainly done before giving an NOC to start a college. After that there was no follow up. Now the government wants to make sure that private colleges are not just running as money making centres and are actually giving quality education.
Why the Government is Taking Such Step
The decision came after a recent meeting at Bikash Bhavan attended by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and officials from the Union education ministry. After the meeting Adhikari said renewal of NOCs will now depend on whether colleges follow the required standards. Private BEd colleges and teachers training institutes have especially come under watch because of past allegations of corruption and financial irregularities. Higher education minister Jagannath Chattopadhyay said the government has no problem with good colleges but it will not support the selling of certificates. An official also said that the new applications for BEd law pharmacy and polytechnic colleges will now wait for at least two years before evaluation. APAI WB welcomed the move and said most engineering and technology colleges meet AICTE standards every year. Former vice chancellor Soma Bandhyopadhyay also supported the decision. She said 253 BEd colleges had lost affiliations earlier over salary malpractice and false teacher student record but many still continued to function.
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