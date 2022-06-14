West Bengal Summer Vacations extended, until June 26 due to extreme heatwave

West Bengal Summer Vacation: West Bengal has extended the summer vacations in all government schools in the state. According to the recent media reports all the schools in Bengal will now be closed for 10 more days until June 26, 2022. The West Bengal state government has taken the decision to extend the school vacation due to the extreme heatwave-like condition in the state.

The order for extending the West Bengal School Summer Vacations apply to all the state run and state aided schools. According to media reports, Principal Secretary (Education) Manish Jain stated in a notification that the decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of the students.

The government order issued on the extension of summer vacations in the state mentions that with regard to declaring the summer vacations in schools due to extreme heatwave conditions, since deaths have been reported due to cases of heat and humidity the authority has decided to extend the summer vacations in the state.

In all districts of West Bengal except Kalimpong and Darjelling districts, the summer vacation was extended in all government schools, government-aided schools till 26th June,2022. pic.twitter.com/d4oWvoTnns — Susanta Mishra (@Susanta77946738) June 13, 2022

With the summer vacations being extended it must be noted that the state had given an early summer vacation to many of the schools due to the heatwave situation in the state. Schools in West Bengal closed around mid-April keeping in mind the safety and health of all the students.

Although many have welcomed the decision since the IMD has issued heatwave alerts for many parts of the country, some have questioned the government's move as schools had recommended offline classes.

