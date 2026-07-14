West Bengal to Adopt National Education Policy & PM-SHRI Scheme, Says CM Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal: A historic announcement has been made by the state’s education policy framework when the Chief Minister of the state, Suvendu Adhikari, declared that West Bengal has embraced both NEP 2020 and the central PM-SHRI Scheme. The Chief Minister has declared this after a discussion with central and state education policymakers in Kolkata. According to him, the acceptance of these policies will open doors for crucial and long-deferred educational funds from the center which will be immediately available for the current fiscal year.

Criticising the previous government for not accepting this, he said that this will be a huge step towards modernization, transparency, and infrastructural growth for schools in West Bengal. Through this move, there will be scope for modern classrooms, digital labs, and modern curricula which will make sure that students can compete globally with their peers. The removal of political hurdles will help in ensuring that funds are quickly used to ensure the availability of basic facilities, updated textbooks, and pedagogy training. Overall, this will ensure that West Bengal is no more an isolated state and has a standardised education model.