West Bengal to Adopt National Education Policy & PM-SHRI Scheme, Says CM Suvendu Adhikari
West Bengal: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced the adoption of NEP 2020 and the PM-SHRI scheme to unlock central educational funds. The modernisation plan spans 81,000 schools, introducing solar panels, clean midday meal infrastructure, higher primary cooking budgets, girls' hygiene facilities, and a transparent, reservation-compliant teacher recruitment process.
West Bengal: A historic announcement has been made by the state’s education policy framework when the Chief Minister of the state, Suvendu Adhikari, declared that West Bengal has embraced both NEP 2020 and the central PM-SHRI Scheme. The Chief Minister has declared this after a discussion with central and state education policymakers in Kolkata. According to him, the acceptance of these policies will open doors for crucial and long-deferred educational funds from the center which will be immediately available for the current fiscal year.
Criticising the previous government for not accepting this, he said that this will be a huge step towards modernization, transparency, and infrastructural growth for schools in West Bengal. Through this move, there will be scope for modern classrooms, digital labs, and modern curricula which will make sure that students can compete globally with their peers. The removal of political hurdles will help in ensuring that funds are quickly used to ensure the availability of basic facilities, updated textbooks, and pedagogy training. Overall, this will ensure that West Bengal is no more an isolated state and has a standardised education model.
Major Reforms Introduced Under the New Plan
The state government has formulated a comprehensive plan of reform measures which have been designed for 81,000 schools:
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Infrastructure Development: Phased introduction of solar panels, electric fans in all classes, and provision of safe drinking water devoid of arsenic in vulnerable districts such as Bankura, Birbhum, Purulia, and Jhargram.
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Mid-Day Meals (PM POSHAN): Shift to clean cooking through gas in all locations. Moreover, there would be a huge increment in the cooking expenditure per head on the primary level, from ₹6.78 to ₹10, which is to be implemented from August 1.
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Hygiene Measures: Installation of sanitary pad dispensers and advanced water purifiers in all girls' schools.
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Merit-Based Appointment of Teachers: In order to curb corruption, a Chief Secretary rank officer has been appointed to manage the process of recruiting teachers according to the actual roster of SC, ST, and OBC reservations. The state would now attempt to withdraw the pending OBC reservation petition in the Supreme Court in order to facilitate the appointment of 12,000 teachers.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.