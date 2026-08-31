When will NEET PG 2026 Result Release? Know Release Date, Time, What After Result

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences conducted the NEET PG examination on August 30, 2026. The exams were held across designated centres in a single shift.

With the exams officially concluded, candidates now await the release of the NEET PG result 2026. Candidates must note that NBEMS has provided a tentative date when the NEET PG 2026 result will be released. According to the schedule released, NEET PG results will be announced on or before September 30, 2026. Students who have appeared for the exams will be able to check the result and download their provisional marksheets through the link available on the official website.

NEET PG 2026 Result Date and Time

NBEMS will be announcing the NEET PG 2026 results towards the end of September. As per the dates released, the results will be declared by September 30, 2026. The time of announcement of the NEET PG result has not been specified. Considering previous year trends, however, the NEET PG result is expected to be declared by the afternoon. Candidates are required to log in with their application number and password to download the marksheets.