When will NEET PG 2026 Result Release? Know Release Date, Time, What After Result
NBEMS will announce the NEET PG 2026 result by September 30, 2026. Candidates can download their scorecards at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in with their application number and password.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences conducted the NEET PG examination on August 30, 2026. The exams were held across designated centres in a single shift.
With the exams officially concluded, candidates now await the release of the NEET PG result 2026. Candidates must note that NBEMS has provided a tentative date when the NEET PG 2026 result will be released. According to the schedule released, NEET PG results will be announced on or before September 30, 2026. Students who have appeared for the exams will be able to check the result and download their provisional marksheets through the link available on the official website.
NEET PG 2026 Result Date and Time
NBEMS will be announcing the NEET PG 2026 results towards the end of September. As per the dates released, the results will be declared by September 30, 2026. The time of announcement of the NEET PG result has not been specified. Considering previous year trends, however, the NEET PG result is expected to be declared by the afternoon. Candidates are required to log in with their application number and password to download the marksheets.
Steps to Download NEET PG 2026 Scorecard
Once the result is declared, NBEMS will provide the link for students to download their NEET PG 2026 scorecard. Follow the steps provided below to download the individual scorecard
Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS
Step 2: Click on the NEET PG Scorecard link
Step 3: Log in with the application ID and password
Step 4: The individual scorecards will be displayed
Step 5: Download the scorecard for further reference
What After NEET PG 2026 Result
NEET PG result will be announced by the end of September 2026. After the result is announced, the link for students to download their scorecards will be activated on the website. Candidates are required to log in with their NEET PG login ID and password to download the NEET PG 2026 scorecards.
NMC will also be releasing the schedule for the NEET PG counselling process shortly after the results are announced. Students participating in the counselling rounds must submit the applications and choices as per their marks and the cutoffs issued.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.