Who is Prof. V. Kamakoti? IIT Madras Director Appointed to the NTA Exam Reform Task Force
Prof. V. Kamakoti: Under the 'Build New NTA' mission, the testing agency is overhauling its leadership structure based on the Radhakrishnan Panel and tech task force recommendations. Led by experts like IIT Madras Director Prof. V. Kamakoti, NTA is introducing specialized executives, a dedicated forensics wing, CISO oversight, and AI-driven cybersecurity.
Prof. V. Kamakoti: Prof. V. Kamakoti is a renowned computer scientist, Director of IIT Madras and the man who brought into existence 'Shakti', which is the first indigenous microprocessor developed in India. Given his immense experience in VLSI Design, computer architecture and information security, he has been a key contributor in making India less dependent on semiconductors that were manufactured abroad. His distinguished career as an academician at IIT Madras ended when he became its Director in January 2022 apart from being on other prestigious advisory committees like that of National Security Advisory Board.
Making use of his rich experience of technology and cybersecurity, he is working in his capacity as a national leader to bring about solid structural changes along with transparent digital evaluation and anti-tampering mechanism in the scenario of national entrance examinations. Other than his achievements in academics and technology, some of the personal accomplishments of Prof. Kamakoti include a major change of course from his passion for cricket to Carnatic violin due to loss of vision in one eye during childhood and subsequent breaking of academic records thereafter.
IIT Madras Chief on Safeguarding Question Papers and NTA Reforms
#WATCH | Chennai | IIT Madras Director and Member of the task force constituted for NTA examination reforms, Veezhinathan Kamakoti says, "The NEET examination was conducted again without any major issues...That shows the system has worked...The fundamental challenge we face right… pic.twitter.com/S8wSVvheqL— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2026
The Director of IIT-Madras and member of the committee that was formed to reform the NTA exams, Veezhinathan Kamakoti says, “NEET exam has been held without any problems…This proves that the system workk. But the biggest problem we have today is the problem of trust. What we require is teachers whom we can trust, people who can prepare the question paper and keep it absolutely confidential and fulfill their responsibilities without disclosing the same.”
NTA Restructuring: NTA Leadership Roles: Details of senior posts and responsibilities
The High-Powered Committee recommended that NTA revamp its structure to ensure strict control over operations. Important roles under NTA include the position of Director General for the implementation of policies, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for handling digital encryption and cybersecurity measures, Director of Security for overseeing the transportation of paper-based exams, and Examination Control Directors for ensuring integrity of the examination process and addressing grievances.
|Post Name
|Key Responsibility
|GM - Assessment R&D and Psychometrics
|Preparation of question banks, AI-based evaluation and standardization of question papers
|GM - Test Center Network & Operations
|Quality and strict monitoring of exam centres in 500+ cities across the country
|GM - Information Security (CISO)
|Strengthening digital infrastructure for cyber security, data protection and prevention of hacking/leakage.
|GM - Vigilance, Investigation & Forensic
|Measures to prevent paper leak and cheating by coordinating with CBI, ED and forensic teams.
What changes are being made in the 'Build New NTA' mission?
-
Overhauling Senior Leadership Structure: Appointment of four additional General Managers to take charge of psychometrics, test network management, CISO cyber security, and forensics.
-
Appointing Specialized Executives: Recruitment of specialized Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), Chief Finance Officers (CFOs), and GM-HRs for administrative transformation.
-
Vigilance & Forensic Wing: Setting up of specialized vigilance and forensics wing to collaborate with CBI, IB, and law enforcement agencies.
-
Cyber Security Upgradation: Enhanced CISO supervision along with artificial intelligence-based integrity checks, biometric authentication, and full digital encryption of question paper.
-
Implementation of Radhakrishnan Panel Report: Adoption of over 100 structural, security, and governance recommendations of the High-Level Committee of Experts.
-
Tech Oversight with High Prowess: Agency functioning in tune with the recommendations of the recently set up high-powered task force by Nandan Nilekani.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.