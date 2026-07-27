Who is Prof. V. Kamakoti? IIT Madras Director Appointed to the NTA Exam Reform Task Force

Prof. V. Kamakoti: Prof. V. Kamakoti is a renowned computer scientist, Director of IIT Madras and the man who brought into existence 'Shakti', which is the first indigenous microprocessor developed in India. Given his immense experience in VLSI Design, computer architecture and information security, he has been a key contributor in making India less dependent on semiconductors that were manufactured abroad. His distinguished career as an academician at IIT Madras ended when he became its Director in January 2022 apart from being on other prestigious advisory committees like that of National Security Advisory Board.

Making use of his rich experience of technology and cybersecurity, he is working in his capacity as a national leader to bring about solid structural changes along with transparent digital evaluation and anti-tampering mechanism in the scenario of national entrance examinations. Other than his achievements in academics and technology, some of the personal accomplishments of Prof. Kamakoti include a major change of course from his passion for cricket to Carnatic violin due to loss of vision in one eye during childhood and subsequent breaking of academic records thereafter.