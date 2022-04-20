Delhi Schools to Remain Open, Masks Mandatory for Students, Teachers, DDMA issues revised COVID Guidelines

COVID-19 in Delhi Schools: Delhi Schools will remain open for the students amid rise in COVID-19 cases. DDMA has issued new guidelines, making 'masks mandatory' again along with a fine. General guidelines for Delhi public suggest that a fine of Rs.500 will be imposed if found without masks. Also, detailed COVOD safety SOPs are expected to be prepared after discussion with experts. With the announcement of DDMA guidelines, Delhi Schools are advised to strictly comply with them. Moreover, even parents of Delhi School students must avoid sending their wards to schools in case any symptoms are observed.

Schools to Remain Open, Masks Mandatory for Students, Teachers:

DDMA in its review meeting held today decided to keep Schools Open for all students in the National Capital despite the rising COVID-19 cases. However, addressing the concerns around the safety of students and mitigating the risk of infection, the DDMA has released revised COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols that are to be followed by students and teachers while on campus. The key among them are -

Masks Mandatory: Wearing of facemasks has been made mandatory for all students, teachers and staff members on the campus

Social Distancing Guidelines: All students and teachers have been advised to strictly comply with social distancing guidelines. On similar lines, schools are also likely to revise their seating arrangements to make spaced seating that will minimize the risk of infection.

Masks Mandatory in Public Spaces: Apart from school campuses, the DDMA has also made the wearing of masks mandatory for all citizens in public spaces. This means that students will also have to wear marks in their school buses and transport vehicles to and from the schools.

Detailed Guidelines Soon: While releasing these basic guidelines, DDMA said that it has appointed an expert committee that will finalize the revised COVID-19 safety and precaution guidelines for students and general citizens. These guidelines will be made available soon.

Consistent Rise in COVID-19 Cases in Delhi

The meeting of DDMA comes amid a consistent rise reported in the COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi as well as adjoining NCR regions of Noida and Gurugram. According to the health bulletin issued by Delhi Health Department on Tuesday – 19th April, a total of 632 fresh cases were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. This makes it the third consecutive day when the number of new COVID-19 cases has been above 500. Moreover, the total positivity rate in Delhi remains at 4%, however, so far, no fatalities have been reported and hospitalizations have also been limited.

