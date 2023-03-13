Womens Day 2023: 23 Women of Substance share their journey at Celebrating Womanhood 2023

Celebrating Womanhood 2023: As part of the International Women’s Day celebrations, 3 EBN Learning Private Limited (eGrowth.org) organized Celebrating Womanhood 2023 at CSOI, KG Marg, New Delhi, on March 11, 2023. The event was presided by Ms Rinkoo Shroff Fashion Entrepreneur.

The event included a panel discussion on DigitALL - Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality in line with the theme announced by UNWomen for this year. The panellist at the event included Dr Bharti Taneja, Dr Rita Gangwani and Ms Suparna Trikha while Prof. Subha Rajan moderated. The lineup of the Women of Substance who shared a glimpse of their journey included -

Ms. Anita Budhraja

Ms. Charu Gupta

Dr. Gagandeep Kaur Gulati

Ms. Kiran Tuteja

Ms/ Mona Mehra

Ms. Priya Pranav Gupta

Dr. Priyanka Puri

Ms. Puneet Kaur Saluja

Gp. Capt. Rachna Sharma

Ms. Rajni Julka

Ms. Rajvinder Kaur

Ms. Ruchi Singhal

Dr. Sanchita Bhattacharya

Ms. Shalini Beriwal

Ms. Shilpi Arora

Dr. Sushma Chawla

Ms. Taran Deep

Ms. Vandana Tolani

Founder of eGrowth - Atul Puri, during the event, mentioned that Women are the driving force for the transformation of the world and celebrating womanhood is a way of honouring the worm of substance who has worked towards it.

About Celebrating Womanhood

Celebrating Womanhood is an annual event conducted by eGrowth honouring women of substance from different walks of life. The event focuses on being fully self-expressed and women sharing their life stories.

The celebration is an ongoing event which is available on multiple channels -

eGrowth portal where 170 stories ( My Journey) of women have been published since 2018 2. Celebrating Womanhood - Participating women get an opportunity to share their journey with other accomplished women in person YouTube - The video clips from the previous seasons are already uploaded here. The videos from 2023 will also be available here soon.

About eGrowth.org EBN Learning Private Limited (eGrowth.org)

The organization exists to empower and enable entrepreneurs for Business Transformation. The organization works with multiple stakeholders - entrepreneurs, industry bodies, government, international bodies and consultants.

The organization believes in the concepts of

Accelerate

Collaborate

Transform

eGrowth impacts entrepreneurs in multiple ways such as eGrowth Portal, Training & Workshops and Events & Business Networking