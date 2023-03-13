    Womens Day 2023: 23 Women of Substance share their journey at Celebrating Womanhood 2023

    At the Celebrating Womanhood 2023 event 23 Women of Substance share their journey and accomplishments. Panel discussion held on DigitALL - Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality. Check details here.

    Updated: Mar 13, 2023 13:13 IST
    Celebrating Womanhood 2023: As part of the International Women’s Day celebrations, 3 EBN Learning Private Limited (eGrowth.org) organized Celebrating Womanhood 2023 at CSOI, KG Marg, New Delhi, on March 11, 2023. The event was presided by Ms Rinkoo Shroff  Fashion Entrepreneur.

    The event included a panel discussion on DigitALL - Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality in line with the theme announced by UNWomen for this year. The panellist at the event included Dr Bharti Taneja, Dr Rita Gangwani and Ms Suparna Trikha while Prof. Subha Rajan moderated. The lineup of the Women of Substance who shared a glimpse of their journey included - 

    • Ms. Anita Budhraja 
    • Ms. Charu Gupta 
    • Dr. Gagandeep Kaur Gulati 
    • Ms. Kiran Tuteja 
    • Ms/ Mona Mehra 
    • Ms. Priya Pranav Gupta 
    • Dr. Priyanka Puri 
    • Ms. Puneet Kaur Saluja 
    • Gp. Capt. Rachna Sharma 
    • Ms. Rajni Julka 
    • Ms. Rajvinder Kaur 
    • Ms. Ruchi Singhal 
    • Dr. Sanchita Bhattacharya 
    • Ms. Shalini Beriwal 
    • Ms. Shilpi Arora 
    • Dr. Sushma Chawla 
    • Ms. Taran Deep 
    • Ms. Vandana Tolani 

    Founder of eGrowth - Atul Puri, during the event, mentioned that Women are the driving force for the transformation of the world and celebrating womanhood is a way of honouring the worm of substance who has worked towards it. 

    About Celebrating Womanhood

    Celebrating Womanhood is an annual event conducted by eGrowth honouring women of substance from different walks of life. The event focuses on being fully self-expressed and women sharing their life stories.

    The celebration is an ongoing event which is available on multiple channels - 

    1. eGrowth portal where 170 stories ( My Journey) of women have been published since 2018 2. Celebrating Womanhood - Participating women get an opportunity to share their journey with other accomplished women in person 
    2. YouTube - The video clips from the previous seasons are already uploaded here. The videos from 2023 will also be available here soon. 

    About eGrowth.org EBN Learning Private Limited (eGrowth.org) 

    The organization exists to empower and enable entrepreneurs for Business Transformation. The organization works with multiple stakeholders - entrepreneurs, industry bodies, government, international bodies and consultants. 

    The organization believes in the concepts of  

    • Accelerate
    • Collaborate 
    • Transform

    eGrowth impacts entrepreneurs in multiple ways such as  eGrowth Portal,  Training & Workshops and Events & Business Networking

