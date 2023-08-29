JENPAS Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Postponed; Check Revised Schedule

JENPAS Counselling 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has postponed the seat allotment results for round 1 to September 5, 2023. Candidates can check out the revised schedule on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.
As per the JENPAS Counselling 2023 schedule, selected candidates must pay the seat acceptance fee and report to allocated institutes for document verification and admission between September 5 to 9, 2023. To know the timings and requirements for admission, they can get in touch with the school authorities.
|
JENPAS Counselling 2023 Revised Schedule
JENPAS Counselling 2023 Schedule
Check out the given table for mandatory events for round 1 and round 2 below:
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
Registration extended date
|
August 30 to 31, 2023
|
Choice filling including choice locking
|
August 31 to September 1, 2023
|
JENPAS UG Seat Allotment 2023
|
September 5, 2023
|
Seat acceptance fee, reporting for document verification
|
September 5 to 9, 2023
|
JENPAS Round 2 seat allotment
|
September 12, 2023
How to Check JENPAS UG Seat Allotment 2023?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned instructions to check the allocated seats:
Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the round 1 seat allotment result link
Step 3: Submit the login credentials
Step 4: The JENPAS counselling result 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Check and download the allotment
Documents Required for JENPAS Counselling 2023
Check out the list of a few mandatory files for verification below:
- JENPAS 2023 Rank card
- JENPAS UG Seat Allotment 2023 letter
- Class 10th mark sheet
- Income certificate
- Domicile certificate (if applicable)
- PWD Certificate (if applicable)
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
