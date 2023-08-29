  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JENPAS Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Postponed; Check Revised Schedule

JENPAS Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Postponed; Check Revised Schedule

JENPAS Counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment result has been postponed to September 5, 2023. Check out the counselling result by entering login details at www.wbjeeb.nic.in.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 29, 2023 19:11 IST
JENPAS UG Seat Allotment Result 2023
JENPAS UG Seat Allotment Result 2023

JENPAS Counselling 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has postponed the seat allotment results for round 1 to September 5, 2023. Candidates can check out the revised schedule on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.

As per the JENPAS Counselling 2023 schedule, selected candidates must pay the seat acceptance fee and report to allocated institutes for document verification and admission between September 5 to 9, 2023. To know the timings and requirements for admission, they can get in touch with the school authorities.

JENPAS Counselling 2023 Revised Schedule

Click Here 

JENPAS Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the given table for mandatory events for round 1 and round 2 below:

Particulars

Dates

Registration extended date

August 30 to 31, 2023

Choice filling including choice locking

August 31 to September 1, 2023

JENPAS UG Seat Allotment 2023

September 5, 2023

Seat acceptance fee, reporting for document verification

September 5 to 9, 2023

JENPAS Round 2 seat allotment 

September 12, 2023

How to Check JENPAS UG Seat Allotment 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned instructions to check the allocated seats:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the round 1 seat allotment result link

Step 3: Submit the login credentials

Step 4: The JENPAS counselling result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the allotment

Documents Required for JENPAS Counselling 2023

Check out the list of a few mandatory files for verification below:

  • JENPAS 2023 Rank card 
  • JENPAS UG Seat Allotment 2023 letter
  • Class 10th mark sheet
  • Income certificate
  • Domicile certificate (if applicable)
  • PWD Certificate (if applicable)
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)

Also Read: TNEA Supplementary Counselling 2023 Registration Begins at suppl.tneaonline.org; Apply Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023