JENPAS Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Postponed; Check Revised Schedule

JENPAS Counselling 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has postponed the seat allotment results for round 1 to September 5, 2023. Candidates can check out the revised schedule on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.

As per the JENPAS Counselling 2023 schedule, selected candidates must pay the seat acceptance fee and report to allocated institutes for document verification and admission between September 5 to 9, 2023. To know the timings and requirements for admission, they can get in touch with the school authorities.

JENPAS Counselling 2023 Revised Schedule Click Here

JENPAS Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the given table for mandatory events for round 1 and round 2 below:

Particulars Dates Registration extended date August 30 to 31, 2023 Choice filling including choice locking August 31 to September 1, 2023 JENPAS UG Seat Allotment 2023 September 5, 2023 Seat acceptance fee, reporting for document verification September 5 to 9, 2023 JENPAS Round 2 seat allotment September 12, 2023

How to Check JENPAS UG Seat Allotment 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned instructions to check the allocated seats:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the round 1 seat allotment result link

Step 3: Submit the login credentials

Step 4: The JENPAS counselling result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the allotment

Documents Required for JENPAS Counselling 2023

Check out the list of a few mandatory files for verification below:

JENPAS 2023 Rank card

JENPAS UG Seat Allotment 2023 letter

Class 10th mark sheet

Income certificate

Domicile certificate (if applicable)

PWD Certificate (if applicable)

Caste certificate (if applicable)

